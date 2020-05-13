NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hospitality is a human powered industry, driven by connections, emotions and interactions. Questex’s Hospitality Insights will host the In Sync virtual event on May 18-19 to bring the world’s most influential leader in hospitality together.
In Sync will offer 15 sessions and eight interactive Q&A sessions equaling six hours of content that will include candid discussions from CEOs about the issues created and the actions delivered as a result of COVID-19; a range of investors will examine the crisis and discus the emerging opportunities; compelling presentations from keynote speakers; an understanding of how technology will change our lives following the pandemic; and an assessment of the future of the experience economy. The event will help hospitality leaders guide and shape business decisions.
“Never has there be a more vital moment to join together and share leadership in thought and creativity, hope for the future and celebration of the collective sense of community that this crisis has created. We’ve developed an outstanding digital program that will cover all of the critical information hospitality leaders need to know as we navigate the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Alexi Khajavi, Managing Director, EMEA, Questex.
To apply for registration click here.
In Sync’s exclusive line up of speakers includes:
About Questex
Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.
Media Contact
Kate Spellman
Chief Marketing Officer
Questex
kspellman@questex.com
212 895 8488
Questex LLC
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
questex-logo small.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: