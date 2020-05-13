Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

13 May 2020

Kenmare AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Kenmare Resources plc held today at Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the meeting to shareholders  dated 8 April 2020. In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 R, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at  https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

The full voting results are set out below:

ResolutionTotalFor%Against%Vote withheld*
To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts77,925,00177,924,998100.00%30.00%44,133
To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report77,924,72276,182,59797.76%1,742,1252.24%44,412
To declare a final dividend of USc5.52 per share77,959,52277,959,392100.00%1300.00%9,612
To re-elect Mr. P. Bacchus77,959,46876,735,16698.43%1,224,3021.57%9,666
To re-elect Mr. M. Carvill77,959,46177,958,738100.00%7230.00%9,673
To re-elect Mr C. Fonseca77,959,46877,958,676100.00%7920.00%9,666
To re-elect Mr T. Keating77,959,46877,924,66599.96%34,8030.04%9,666
To re-elect Mr G. Martin77,959,46875,852,84497.30%2,106,6242.70%9,666
To re-elect Mr. T. McCluskey77,959,46877,958,943100.00%5250.00%9,666
To re-elect Mr S. McTiernan77,959,46876,488,98498.11%1,470,4841.89%9,666
To re-elect Mr G. Smith77,959,46876,523,50598.16%1,435,9631.84%9,666
To elect Dr. E. Dorward-King77,305,44875,766,48098.01%1,538,9681.99%663,686
To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration77,958,09977,922,89799.95%35,2020.05%11,035
To allow for the convening of Extraordinary General Meetings by at least 14 days’ notice77,958,03377,702,67899.67%255,3550.33%11,101
To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy77,957,69370,960,53891.02%6,997,1558.98%11,440
To approve an authority to allot shares77,958,00876,783,83998.49%1,174,1691.51%11,126
To disapply statutory
pre-emption rights		77,957,99976,886,79998.63%1,071,2001.37%11,135
To approve amendments to the Restricted Share Plan76,887,56271,061,32592.42%5,826,2377.58%1,081,571
To approve the cancellation of the unissued deferred shares77,958,08677,957,958100.00%1280.00%11,048
To adopt new Articles of Association77,957,85671,829,50292.14%6,128,3547.86%11,277
To approve an authority to purchase the Company's own shares77,958,09977,923,08299.96%35,0170.04%11,035
To approve an authority to issue treasury shares77,958,08376,852,58298.58%1,105,5011.42%11,051

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

For further information, please contact:

Kenmare Resources plc
Jeremy Dibb / Katharine Sutton
Investor Relations
Tel: +353 1 671 0411
Mob: + 353 87 943 0367 / + 353 87 663 0875

Murray (PR advisor)
Joe Heron
Tel: +353 1 498 0300
Mob: +353 87 690 9735

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.

 