Kenmare Resources plc (“Kenmare” or “the Company”)

13 May 2020

Kenmare AGM Results

At the Annual General Meeting of Kenmare Resources plc held today at Styne House, Hatch Street Upper, Dublin 2, all resolutions were duly passed on a poll. The full text of each resolution was included in the notice of the meeting to shareholders dated 8 April 2020. In accordance with the Listing Rule 9.6.2 R, copies of the resolutions passed at the Annual General Meeting (not relating to ordinary business) have been forwarded to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for viewing at https://www.fca.org.uk/markets/primary-markets/regulatory-disclosures/national-storage-mechanism

The full voting results are set out below:

Resolution Total For % Against % Vote withheld* To consider the Report of the Directors and Accounts 77,925,001 77,924,998 100.00% 3 0.00% 44,133 To consider the Directors’ Remuneration Report 77,924,722 76,182,597 97.76% 1,742,125 2.24% 44,412 To declare a final dividend of USc5.52 per share 77,959,522 77,959,392 100.00% 130 0.00% 9,612 To re-elect Mr. P. Bacchus 77,959,468 76,735,166 98.43% 1,224,302 1.57% 9,666 To re-elect Mr. M. Carvill 77,959,461 77,958,738 100.00% 723 0.00% 9,673 To re-elect Mr C. Fonseca 77,959,468 77,958,676 100.00% 792 0.00% 9,666 To re-elect Mr T. Keating 77,959,468 77,924,665 99.96% 34,803 0.04% 9,666 To re-elect Mr G. Martin 77,959,468 75,852,844 97.30% 2,106,624 2.70% 9,666 To re-elect Mr. T. McCluskey 77,959,468 77,958,943 100.00% 525 0.00% 9,666 To re-elect Mr S. McTiernan 77,959,468 76,488,984 98.11% 1,470,484 1.89% 9,666 To re-elect Mr G. Smith 77,959,468 76,523,505 98.16% 1,435,963 1.84% 9,666 To elect Dr. E. Dorward-King 77,305,448 75,766,480 98.01% 1,538,968 1.99% 663,686 To authorise Directors to fix auditor’s remuneration 77,958,099 77,922,897 99.95% 35,202 0.05% 11,035 To allow for the convening of Extraordinary General Meetings by at least 14 days’ notice 77,958,033 77,702,678 99.67% 255,355 0.33% 11,101 To approve the Directors’ Remuneration Policy 77,957,693 70,960,538 91.02% 6,997,155 8.98% 11,440 To approve an authority to allot shares 77,958,008 76,783,839 98.49% 1,174,169 1.51% 11,126 To disapply statutory

pre-emption rights 77,957,999 76,886,799 98.63% 1,071,200 1.37% 11,135 To approve amendments to the Restricted Share Plan 76,887,562 71,061,325 92.42% 5,826,237 7.58% 1,081,571 To approve the cancellation of the unissued deferred shares 77,958,086 77,957,958 100.00% 128 0.00% 11,048 To adopt new Articles of Association 77,957,856 71,829,502 92.14% 6,128,354 7.86% 11,277 To approve an authority to purchase the Company's own shares 77,958,099 77,923,082 99.96% 35,017 0.04% 11,035 To approve an authority to issue treasury shares 77,958,083 76,852,582 98.58% 1,105,501 1.42% 11,051

*A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes for or against a resolution.

About Kenmare Resources

Kenmare Resources plc is one of the world’s largest producers of mineral sands products. Listed on the London Stock Exchange and the Euronext Dublin, Kenmare operates the Moma Titanium Minerals Mine in Mozambique. Moma’s production accounts for approximately 7% of global titanium feedstocks and the Company supplies to customers operating in more than 15 countries. Kenmare produces raw materials that are ultimately consumed in everyday “quality-of life” items such as paints, plastics and ceramic tiles.