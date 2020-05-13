Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc

Issue of Supplementary Prospectus

13 May 2020

The Board of Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc (the “Company”) are pleased to announce that the Company has today published a supplementary prospectus (the “Supplementary Prospectus”) relating to the offer of subscription for B ordinary shares of 1p each in the Company, details of which were set out in a prospectus issued by the Company on 16 July 2019 (the “Offer”).

On 27 April 2020, the Company published revised unaudited net asset values for its B Shares and Ordinary Shares as at 27 April 2020, reflecting the impact of recent increases in the share prices of a number of quoted investee companies in the Company's portfolios and taking into account the recent volatility in markets as a result of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic (“Updated NAVs Announcement”).

The Supplementary Prospectus has been approved by the Financial Conduct Authority. The publication of the Supplementary Prospectus is a regulatory requirement as a result of the publication of the Updated NAVs Announcement. A copy of the Supplementary Prospectus will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism, which is located at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism, and from Company's website: www.senecavct.co.uk/key-documents.

The Offer by the Company remains open for the 2020/21 tax year.

For further information, please contact:

John Hustler, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at john.hustler@btconnect.com



Richard Manley, Seneca Growth Capital VCT Plc at richard.manley@senecapartners.co.uk

Any enquiries in respect of the Offer should be directed to:

John Davies

Seneca Partners Limited

01942 295 981

John.Davies@senecapartners.co.uk