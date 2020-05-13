Dallas, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the leading small business software provider, will host part three and four of webinar series surrounding small business survival during the COVID-19 crisis.

The 12Ps of Running a Small Business, featuring The Small Biz Lady Melinda Emerson

Wednesday, May 13 – 1 p.m. CST

Do you need to build your business capacity in these uncertain times? If you are ready to drastically improve your quality of life and bottom line don’t miss Melinda Emerson’s webinar on her 12 Ps of Running a Successful Business. She will lead you through clarifying your purpose, fixing your people problems, making your business more profitable and what you should be measuring in your business. You’ll walk away with a new strategic plan to help you build a thriving enterprise.

Attendees will learn:

How the business environment has changed

How to remove the daily stress and chaos of managing your business

How to build strong people systems

How to have better cash flow management

How to increase your daily productivity

How to persevere in your business

“I'm happy to be partnering with Thryv to uplift small business owners who might be looking for new business models or strategies to stay in business in these uncertain times,” said Emerson.

Register now!

Remake Your Customer Experience

Wednesday, May 20 – 1 p.m. CST

Join ThinkLikeAnApp founder Neal Polachek and Thryv VP Client Experience Grant Freeman as they discuss how small businesses can meet the demands of today’s modern consumer.

Learn how to ThinkLikeAnApp,and transform your business.

Apply the principles of authenticity, transparency and immediacy.

Elevate your customer experience and win in your local market.

"The principles of ThinkLikeAnApp - Authenticity, Transparency and Immediacy - are even more important in today's business environment where anxiety and uncertainty are the driving emotions and trust is paramount,” said Polachek. “During the webinar we'll talk about how reorienting your business practices align with success in today's challenging market environment."

Register now!

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the simple, easy-to-use Thryv® software that helps small business owners with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv provides modernized business functions allowing them to manage their time, communicate with clients, and get paid. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

###