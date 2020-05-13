Portland, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global pressure sensor market generated $11.38 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $24.85 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 10.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Increase in adoption of pressure sensors in consumer electronics and surge in usage of pressure sensors in the automotive industry drive the growth of the global pressure sensor market. However, the higher cost of pressure sensor devices hinders the market growth. On the other hand, increasing demand for sensors in the development of smart cities and growing trends toward the internet of things (IoT) create new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (Tables-115, Figures-93 with Insights-375): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1700

Covid-19 scenario:

Due to lockdown in several countries, industrial manufacturing and automotive production, which use pressure sensor, have been shut down. Thus, the demand for pressure sensors is expected to decline as it is extensively used in these applications.

The demand for pressure sensors is likely to experience a downfall during the coronavirus pandemic due to the negatively-affected supply chain amid lockdown.

The COVID-19 pandemic is receding slowly in countries such as China and India and governments are now lifting the lockdown to start the industrial activities. This is likely to be a huge opportunity for several pressure sensor manufacturers in these countries to generate maximum revenue.

The report offers a detailed segmentation of the global pressure sensor market based on type, technology, application, and region. Based on type, the absolute pressure sensors segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the gauge pressure sensor segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on Pressure Sensor Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1700?reqfor=covid

Based on application, the automotive segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than one-fourth of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the industrial segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 15.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest share , accounting for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. Moreover, it is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Procure the Data? Connect Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1700

Leading market players analyzed in the research include Analog Devices, ABB Ltd., Honeywell, Eaton, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Infineon Technologies, Siemens, Renesas Electronics, Texas Instruments, and STMicroelectronics.

Access Avenue (Premium on-demand, subscription-based pricing model) @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/Avenue-Membership-details

Avenue, a user-based library of global market report database, provides comprehensive reports pertaining to the world's largest emerging markets. It further offers e-access to all the available industry reports just in a jiffy. By offering core business insights on the varied industries, economies, and end users worldwide, Avenue ensures that the registered members get an easy as well as single gateway to their all-inclusive requirements.

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact: David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1(855)550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com