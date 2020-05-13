New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Virus Filtration market is forecast to reach USD 4.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Technological advancements in this filtration process and growing demand for single-use technologies are also supporting the expansion of the market. With growing technological advancements, market players are coming up with the single-use design in which the filter is gamma compatible and simple in terms of implementation in mAb processes and helps in conducting the research within the allocated fund by reducing the unnecessary allocation of budget to costly sanitization. A number of market players are coming up with innovative products that eliminate the requirement for pre-flushing. Such advancement acts as a major driving factor supporting the expansion of the market. The recent H1N1 Influenza outbreak, SARS outbreak, and anthrax attacks in 2001 have also resulted in increasing investment in researches on these viruses by the government of different nations, which is also fostering the demand for the process. Herein COVID-19 pandemic and the associated increasing number of researches being conducted to understand the nature of the virus is acting as a major opportunity for the growth of the sector.

The COVID-19 Impact: The COVID-19 epidemic has a boosting impact on the growth of the market. One of the major impacts has been the growing demand for air filtration in the room of coronavirus positive patients. It has been recommended by Center for Disease Control that all individual under evaluation of COVID-19 admitted to hospitals is suggested to be placed in an Airborne Infection Isolation Room (AIIR) connected to an HVAC system in a way as to have negative air pressure. Thus, such recommendations would also support the demand for this air filtration process. In the number of studies, it has been stated that the use of air filtering immediate a COVID-19 positive patients helps in minimizing the viral load effectively in the surrounding environment, which turns out to be effective in reducing the risk of healthcare workers getting infected due to the use of flawed Personal Protective Equipment. Air filtration is essential wherein, with the help of the filtration, the viral load in the environment may be reduced significantly, which would help in minimizing the seriousness of the individual disease. Thus, such an interlink between the viral load of coronavirus and air filtration would result in fostering the demand for the filtration process, which would be particularly observed during the first three quarters of 2020.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In context to Product Type, the Consumables segment is projected to occupy a considerable market share of more than 50.0% in 2019. Consumables primarily include reagents & kits. One of the mentionable factor contributing to the market share held by the Consumables segment is the availability of wide product ranges and for virus filtration, development of new reagents, kits, along with other consumables by major market players which are contributing to the market held by this segment.

In regards to Application, the Biologics segment held a considerable share of the market of more than 0% in 2019. Biologics include cellular and gene therapy products, vaccines and therapeutics, tissue and tissue products, blood and blood products, among others. The growing incidence rate of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes is contributing to the market share held by this segment.

In context to End-user, the CROs segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 13.5% during the forecast period. The market share held by the segment is attributed to the continuous expansion of the biopharmaceutical industry, increasing emphasis on R&D activities, efforts for developing drugs and biologics production, and associated outsourcing of these projects to CROs, which is contributing to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In December 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific had opened a viral vector manufacturing site in Massachusetts. The viral vector CDMO (contract development and manufacturing organization) site valued USD 90 million. Thus, such expansion by market players would increase the demand for the filtration process.

Key participants include Danaher, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc.GE Healthcare, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Lonza Group Ltd, WuXi PharmaTech Inc and Clean Cells Inc.

Deals Landscape

In October 2019, ViruSure was acquired by Asahi Kasei Medical. The acquisition performed by Asahi Kasei Medical is a part of the company’s expansion and reinforcement strategy, wherein the aim was further strengthening its bioprocess business, which is centered on Planova™ virus removal filters by using cell banking services and biosafety testing services of ViruSure.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the Virus Filtration market on the basis of Product Type, Application, End-user and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Water Purification

Biologicals

Air Purification

Medical Devices

End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Biopharmaceutical & biotechnology companies

Medical devices companies

CROs

Academic institutes & research laboratories

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

North America U.S

Europe U.K France

Asia Pacific China India Japan

MEA

Latin America Brazil



