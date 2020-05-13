Montrouge, 13 May 2020

GENERAL MEETING OF CRÉDIT AGRICOLE S.A.

The General Meeting of shareholders of Crédit Agricole S.A. was held on Wednesday, 13 May 2020, in the presence of the Chairman, Dominique Lefebvre, and the Chief Executive Officer, Philippe Brassac.

The shareholders did not attend in person in accordance with the provisions of the Order of 25 March 2020 on the holding of general meetings adopted by the French government pursuant to the rights conferred to it by the state of emergency law of 23 March 2020 in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

With a quorum of 77.55%, the ordinary and extraordinary General Meeting approved all the resolutions proposed by the Board of Directors with a score by far higher than 80% votes in favour of each of them.

Nearly 13 720 shareholders voted prior to the General Meeting, including 87.18% online through the Votaccess system.

With 99.92% in favour, the General Meeting approved the appropriation of the entire 2019 profit to a reserve account in accordance with the recommendation made to the banks under its supervision by the European Central Bank. As indicated in the press release dated 1 April 2020, in the second half of the year, the Board will review the guidelines for distribution to shareholders, which could consist of the payment of an interim dividend on the 2020 results or an exceptional distribution from reserves.

In addition, the General Meeting appointed the following directors:

Marie-Claire Daveu, replacing Christian Streiff, who reached the age limit set in the articles of association,

Pierre Cambefor, replacing Véronique Flachaire, who elected to retire, Pascal Lheureux, replacing François Thibault, who reached the age limit, and Philippe de Waal, replacing Philippe Boujut, who reached the age limit.

The General Meeting also reappointed Caroline Catoire, Laurence Dors, Françoise Gri, Catherine Pourre, Daniel Epron, and Gérard Ouvrier-Buffet.

The General Meeting was broadcast live on the website www.credit-agricole.com, and a recording is available.

