May 13, 2020 10:40 ET

May 13, 2020 10:40 ET

To Nasdaq Copenhagen



13 May 2020





Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish a joint

Euro Medium Term Note Programme

Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish a joint updated €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 13 May 2020.

Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit may issue Subordinated Notes, Contingent Capital Notes, Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Unsubordinated Notes. Nykredit Bank may issue Unsubordinated Notes.

The EMTN Programme dated 13 May 2020 is available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com.

Questions may be addressed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10 or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.





Attachments