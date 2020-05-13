To Nasdaq Copenhagen
13 May 2020
Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish a joint
Euro Medium Term Note Programme
Nykredit Realkredit A/S and Nykredit Bank A/S publish a joint updated €10,000,000,000 Euro Medium Term Note Programme ("EMTN Programme") dated 13 May 2020.
Under the EMTN Programme Nykredit Realkredit may issue Subordinated Notes, Contingent Capital Notes, Senior Non-Preferred Notes and Unsubordinated Notes. Nykredit Bank may issue Unsubordinated Notes.
The EMTN Programme dated 13 May 2020 is available for download on Nykredit's website at nykredit.com.
Questions may be addressed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Funding & Capital, tel +45 44 55 11 10 or Morten Bækmand Nielsen, Head of Investor Relations, tel +45 44 55 15 21.
Attachments
Nykredit Bank A/S
København V, DENMARK
Nykredit Realkredit and Nykredit Bank publish joint EMTN programme - Nykredit Bank - 13052020FILE URL | Copy the link below
Nykredit Dual Issuer Base Prospectus 2020 - 13052020FILE URL | Copy the link below