NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MillionLives.org , a global initiative dedicated to protecting frontline responders, has successfully procured and distributed medical supplies to hospitals across the world. The campaign was founded by an international group of business leaders who met at Harvard Business School, and has quickly expanded to include other leading institutions and non-profit organizations worldwide.



Since the launch of the initiative on March 26th, MillionLives.org has procured over 80,000 protective masks to donate to 80+ health institutions, first responder groups and government agencies in the U.S., Mexico, Brazil, Ecuador, Paraguay, Nigeria, Ethiopia, France, Germany, El Salvador, and Spain. MillionLives.org has set a lofty $1M goal which it plans to raise from globally focused businesses, foundations, grants as well as individual contributors (via its GoFundMe page) from around the world.

Medical institutions around the world are struggling to acquire desperately needed medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic. There are many local initiatives donating to the largest most well-known hospital systems, but there are many other hospitals which are not able to procure the supplies they desperately need. To date, MillionsLives.org has received 59 requests from medical facilities ranging from 4 to 3000 healthcare workers. The majority of PPE shortages are in acute care hospitals, nursing homes, independent clinics, home health aides and hospices. Through the MillionLives.org’s hospital request form and our volunteer-driven global pandemic response team, the initiative has been able to identify underserved groups and deliver medical supplies and other PPE items to them, directly from our approved suppliers.

“Several local initiatives donate to large hospitals in major cities like New York City but miss underserved hospitals that are often the most short-supplied. Facing the global shortages, our team has been able to overcome the rapid regulatory changes, shipping bottlenecks, import/export requirements and deal directly with factories, ensuring there is no price gouging. To date, we have been able to ship PPE items to 90% of the requested locations,” stated Seamon Chan, Co-Founder of MillionLives.org and New York-based venture capital firm Palm Drive Capital.

TRANSITION

There are many reported cases of frontline workers not being provided with the adequate protection they need while trying to help others. An article in “The New Yorker” quotes an E.R. doctor who was given one N95 mask and being told to reuse it for a month or two due to the shortage of supplies in the hospital.

"You have no idea how much relief you are providing frontline physicians like myself. Seeing patients every day, we are scared about getting sick ourselves and bringing the virus home to our families. At the moment, many of us have to keep reusing our supplies. Thank you a million times to Million Lives!", says Dr. Patricia M. Daly, Emergency Physician at CityMD Urgent Care, New York.

Dr. Maheshwari, Resident at Harvard Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center in Boston, says: "Our thousands of healthcare workers are on the frontline of the coronavirus epidemic. We're expecting critical shortages of Personal Protective Equipment, as patients continue to be infected by the coronavirus. This is essential and vital equipment that is needed to protect our employees, as well as making sure the patients we treat remain safe!"

Dr. Raul Doria, Director of Centro Médico La Costa in Asunción, Paraguay: “I would like to thank the Million Lives organization for donating a thousand N95 masks so we can protect our personnel in this coronavirus pandemic. Thank you so much. You have saved a thousand lives!”

MillionLives.org will continue to raise funds and donate supplies to current and emerging pandemic epicenters; expanding globally and helping institutions that have less available resources. Companies and other organizations who wish to support or partner in this initiative should reach out to Seamon Chan or Andy Steggles to discuss. Individuals are requested to donate via the MillionLives.org GoFundMe page . ( https://www.gofundme.com/f/millionlives )

About

MillionLives.org is a global initiative dedicated to helping prevent millions of people being infected by the global COVID-19 Pandemic by using their global network to procure certified medical supplies directly from major suppliers around the world and distribute them to the most needed.

https://www.gofundme.com/f/millionlives

CityMD Urgent Care is a healthcare company founded in 2010 in New York. The company operates more than 120 urgent care centers in New York, New Jersey, and Washington state. It is the largest urgent care company in the New York metro area

Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) is a world-class teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School and is located in the heart of Boston.

Centro Médico La Costa is a designated primary COVID-19 response hospital in Asunción, the capital city of Paraguay.

Palm Drive Capital ( www.palmdrive.vc ) is a New York-based venture capital and growth equity firm that invests in leading technology companies around the world. With backing from top entrepreneurs and institutions, Palm Drive has an expansive and differentiated network that spans across the Americas, Europe, and Asia and is a key supporter of the MillionLives.org initiative.

Media contact:

Tien Ma

tien@redhill.world