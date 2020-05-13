Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 25 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

13 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 May 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 12,347 16,225,624 6 May 2020 120 1,305.17 156,620 7 May 2020 120 1,334.65 160,158 8 May 2020 0 11 May 2020 100 1,364.92 136,492 12 May 2020 100 1,351.90 135,190 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 12,787 16,814,084





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 188,100 258,642,881 6 May 2020 700 1,416.98 991,886 7 May 2020 1,000 1,436.45 1,436,450 8 May 2020 0 11 May 2020 500 1,450.71 725,355 12 May 2020 400 1,424.43 569,772 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 190,700 262,366,344

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 12,787 A shares and 257,978 B shares corresponding to 1.23 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 May 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:



Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments