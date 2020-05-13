Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 25 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

13 May 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 May 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]12,347 16,225,624
6 May 20201201,305.17156,620
7 May 20201201,334.65160,158
8 May 2020  0
11 May 20201001,364.92136,492
12 May 20201001,351.90135,190
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)12,787 16,814,084


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]188,100 258,642,881
6 May 20207001,416.98991,886
7 May 20201,0001,436.451,436,450
8 May 2020  0
11 May 20205001,450.71725,355
12 May 20204001,424.43569,772
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)190,700 262,366,344

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 12,787 A shares and 257,978 B shares corresponding to 1.23 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 May 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

