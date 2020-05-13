Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 25 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
13 May 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 6 – 12 May 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|12,347
|16,225,624
|6 May 2020
|120
|1,305.17
|156,620
|7 May 2020
|120
|1,334.65
|160,158
|8 May 2020
|0
|11 May 2020
|100
|1,364.92
|136,492
|12 May 2020
|100
|1,351.90
|135,190
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|12,787
|16,814,084
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|188,100
|258,642,881
|6 May 2020
|700
|1,416.98
|991,886
|7 May 2020
|1,000
|1,436.45
|1,436,450
|8 May 2020
|0
|11 May 2020
|500
|1,450.71
|725,355
|12 May 2020
|400
|1,424.43
|569,772
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|190,700
|262,366,344
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 12,787 A shares and 257,978 B shares corresponding to 1.23 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 6 – 12 May 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
