The app is used to distribute information to, and collect information from Enoch Cree Nation band members and is available on iOS and Android devices.

The app is used to distribute information to, and collect information from Enoch Cree Nation band members and is available on iOS and Android devices.

TREATY NO. 6 TERRITORY, Alberta, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enoch Cree Nation (ECN) has launched a new app to communicate COVID-19 news and other information with its members both on and off reserve. Developed by Edmonton-based company Aivia Design and Technology Engineering , the app uses state-of-the-art technology to notify ECN members of new developments concerning the coronavirus and other community-related bulletins.



“As the Chief of Enoch Cree Nation, I fully support the app built by Aivia for our Nation. With Aivia’s assistance, Enoch Cree Nation will be able to leverage technology to be able to connect our community more effectively in an effort to keep everyone safe and informed with information during this pandemic in a way that is timely and relevant to them,” said Chief William Morin.

The app allows ECN administration to post items such as breaking news, documents, videos, and events, which are instantly delivered to members’ phones via push notifications. The two-way communication tools also allow administration to collect feedback and data from its members through custom-built forms and surveys.

The app is available for immediate download for Apple and Android phones through the Apple App Store and Google Play .

About Enoch Cree Nation

Enoch Cree Nation (ECN) is a progressive and proud First Nation that is located in Treaty Six territory, situated in Central Alberta, Canada. The Cree name for Enoch is Maskêkosihk (pronounced Muss-Kay-Go-Sik) and translates as ‘people of the land of medicine’. We actively seek to preserve and promote our culture, language, history, and spirituality while advancing the economic, education, health, and social well-being of our people.

Media Contact:

Tanya Cardinal

Enoch Communications

825-993-5528

tanya.cardinal@enochnation.ca

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c176c03d-3be6-44d7-8804-4c2eee876acc