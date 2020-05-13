Peoria, IL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beginning with students applying for fall 2021 enrollment at Bradley University, undergraduate applicants will no longer be required to submit standardized test scores, ACT or SAT, for admission. This decision is a result of a year-long study spent evaluating the accuracy of standardized test scores in predicting success at Bradley.

“We hope that this new test-optional policy helps Bradley provide greater access to a broader, more diverse applicant pool of students who would be an excellent academic fit for Bradley and contribute to the vibrancy of our campus community,” said Justin Ball, Vice President for Enrollment Management.



Students may still submit their test scores if they choose to do so. Essentially, this decision to move to a test-optional policy acknowledges the fact that test scores aren't the only way to predict academic success. Bradley will continue its current practice of holistic review, a process where admission decisions are made after a committee reviews the strength of a student’s high school record. This includes the student’s choice of coursework, achievement in college preparatory courses, grades, grade trends, writing ability, special talents, participation and success in co-curricular activities, and community involvement.



This policy will go into effect starting July 1, 2020, when Bradley’s undergraduate application for admission opens for the 2021-2022 academic year. As a result, this decision also immediately helps ease the stress of high school students impacted by COVID-19 during this time; many of whom have been unable to take the standardized tests previously scheduled for this spring.

To obtain additional information, please visit https://www.bradley.edu/admissions/freshman/apply/.



###



Bradley University is a top-ranked, private university in Peoria, Illinois, offering 5,400 undergraduate and graduate students the opportunities, choices and resources of a larger university and the personal attention and exceptional learning experience of a smaller university. Bradley offers a comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate academic programs in business, communications, education, engineering, fine arts, health sciences, liberal arts and sciences, and technology. The University is located on an 85-acre campus in the largest metropolitan area in central Illinois.

Attachments

Renee Charles Bradley University 3092297791 reneecharles73@gmail.com