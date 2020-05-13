Pune, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global IoT market is likely to gain impetus from the ever-increasing utilization of connected device based on machine learning, as well as artificial intelligence (AI). Fortune Business Insights™ provided this information in an upcoming report, titled, “Internet of Things (IoT) Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution, Services), By End-Use Industry (BFSI, Retail, Governments, Healthcare, Others) And Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026.” The IoT market size stood at USD 190.0 billion in 2018. It is projected to reach USD 1,102.6 billion by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 24.7% in the forecast period.

This Report Answers the Following Questions:

Which segment is set to lead the global market in the coming years?

Which region would dominate the market in the forthcoming period?

What are the growth drivers, trends, opportunities, and challenges in the market?

Which strategies are the companies following to intensify competition?





Get Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307







An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.



Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307







Drivers & Restraints-

Need to Develop New Business Models to Spur Demand for IoT Solutions

IoT revolves around a set of innovative equipment, such as meters and sensors, software solutions, smart devices, and network connectivity architecture that aid in interchanging the data between devices and machines. This state-of-the-art technology has immense potential in the communication and IT industry, especially in the emerging economies. Owing to this technology, numerous companies are able to track and develop new business models to upgrade their pre-existing processes, thus experiencing digital transformations. These factors are likely to propel the IoT market growth in the coming years.

Segment-

Usage of Cloud Computing to Favor Growth of BFSI Segment

In terms of end use industry, the market is divided into IT & telecom, transportation, manufacturing, healthcare, government, retail, BASF, and others. Amongst these, the BFSI segment generated 21.1% IoT market share in 2018. This growth is attributable to the high demand for IoT software solutions from the banking sector for examining the supply of liquid cash in several bank partners, ATMs, and branches. Such solutions aid in collecting significant data about the consumers. They also help in providing both credit and debit card consumers with easy-to-access services. In addition to that, the increasing usage of cloud computing solutions would boost growth of this segment.



Speak to Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307





Regional Analysis-

Asia Pacific to Lead Fueled by China’s Major Contribution

Geographically, the market is classified into the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, and North America. Out of these, Asia Pacific held USD. 74.5 billion revenue in 2018 and is set to lead the market throughout the forthcoming period. China majorly contributes to this growth as it is considered to be the largest IoT market. North America, on the other hand, is expected to showcase moderate growth in the near future backed by the presence of several industry giants in the region. Organizations, namely, MEA and LATAM are persistently engaging in promoting the usage of connected devices across a wide range of end users, such as transportation, healthcare, and retail.

Competitive Landscape-

Key Companies Partner Up with Other Prominent Players to Strengthen Position

The market comprises of several companies that are focusing on research and development activities to introduce novel IoT solutions in the market. Some of the enterprises are also adopting the strategy of partnerships with educational institutes to test new devices. Below are a couple of the key industry developments:

November 2018 : Samsung Electronics, a multinational electronics company headquartered in South Korea, is planning to invest around USD 22 billion in AI, IoT, and 5G networking. Its main goal is to procure around 20% of market share in network equipment by the end of 2020. This 5G network will also be deployed in the company’s semiconductor factory situated in Austin.

: Samsung Electronics, a multinational electronics company headquartered in South Korea, is planning to invest around USD 22 billion in AI, IoT, and 5G networking. Its main goal is to procure around 20% of market share in network equipment by the end of 2020. This 5G network will also be deployed in the company’s semiconductor factory situated in Austin. February 2017: Ericsson and Vodafone U.K. joined hands with the academic at King’s College London to test 5G with a prototype device. It was done in Central London under the 3.5 GHz spectrumfield trial.

Fortune Business Insights™ provides a list of all the IoT providers operating in the market. They are as follows:

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon

Siemens AG

AT&T Inc.

SAP SE

Bosch Software Innovations GmbH

Oracle Corporation

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Intel Corporation

IBM Corporation

Huawei Technologies



Quick Buy – IoT Market Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/100307





Detailed Table of Content

Introduction Definition, By Segment Research Approach Sources

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Macro and Micro Economic Indicators Industry SWOT Analysis Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Global Internet of Things (IoT) Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Platform (US$ Bn) Device Management Application Management Network Management Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Software & Services (US$ Bn) Software Solution Real-Time Streaming Analytics Security Data Management Remote Monitoring Network Band Management Services Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By End Use Industry (US$ Bn) BFSI Retail Government Healthcare Manufacturing Transportation IT & Telecom Others Market Size Estimates and Forecasts – By Geography North America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa Latin America



TOC Continued…!!!





Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/internet-of-things-iot-market-100307





Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

IoT in BFSI Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Solutions and Services), By Application (Customer Experience Management, Security, Monitoring, Data Management and Others (Payment Management, etc.)), and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

IoT in Healthcare Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Component (Devices, Software, and Services), By Software (Remote Device Management, Data Analytics, Compliances & Security, Asset Performance Management, Others), By Application (Telemedicine, Patient Monitoring, Operations and Workflow Management, Remote Scanning, Sample Management), By End-use (Laboratory Research, Hospitals, Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

IoT in Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Platform (Device Management, Application Management, Network Management), By Software & Services (Software Solution and Services), By Application (Predictive Maintenance, Asset Tracking and Management, Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Real-Time Workforce Tracking and Management, Emergency and Incident Management and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026

IIoT Technology Market Size, Share and Global By Deployment Type (Hardware & Software), By Industry Vertical (Manufacturing, Oil &Gas, Metal & Mining), By Applications (Distribution Management System, Visualization Software, Transit Management System, and others) and Geography Forecast till 2026



About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.



Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.



At Fortune Business Insights™, we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1-424-253-0390

UK: +44-2071-939123

APAC: +91-744-740-1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

LinkedIn | Twitter | Blogs



Read Press Release: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/press-release/internet-of-things-iot-market-9155