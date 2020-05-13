OGDEN, Utah, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $4 million revolving credit facility for a transportation company based in Arizona. The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the ongoing working capital needs for the company.



The company provides freight forwarding, warehousing, distribution, and trucking services to a host of clients. They operate warehouses in Arizona, California, Texas, and Georgia.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries. These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions. TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance. TAB’s lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Brett Horwitz is TAB Bank’s Vice President and Business Development Officer based in Southern California. Brett has years of experience developing client relationships and structuring credit facilities in the asset-based lending arena. Brett can be reached at 949.466.5255 or at brett.horwitz@tabbank.com .

