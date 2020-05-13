Pune, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global contract research organization services market size is expected to reach USD 90,926.3 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for effective drugs and therapeutics will have a positive impact on the market during the forecast period, mentioned in a report, titled “Contract Research Organization Services Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Service Type (Discovery, Pre-Clinical, Clinical, Laboratory Services), By Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Infectious Disease, Metabolic Disorders, Others), By End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies, Medical Device Companies, Academic & Research Institutes, Others), and Regional Forecast 2019-2026” the market size stood at USD 38,396.4 million in 2018. The rising patient population around the world can be a vital factor augmenting the growth of the market.



Market Driver:

Substantial Investment in Clinical & Non-Clinal Activities to Propel Growth

The increasing technological advancement in the fields of biotech and pharmacy will create lucrative business opportunities for the market in the forthcoming years. The increasing investment in various clinical & non-clinal research activities by contract research organizations for the development of cost-effective products will promote the healthy growth of the market during the forecast period. Contract research organizations (CRO) provide research-based services to numerous pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, medical device industries, along with government research organizations.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

The increasing collaborations and partnerships among key players will enhance the market potential in the forthcoming years. For instance, in May 2019, Altasciences announced that it has collaborated with WuXi AppTec to back the drug development programs, from IND-enabling studies to regulatory support for both pre-IND and post-IND stages. It will also include the document preparation and submission provided by WuXi AppTec’s Investigational New Drug (WIND) platform.

In addition, the increasing R&D investment by key players for the launch of novel drugs and therapeutics will encourage the healthy growth of the contract research organization services market. For instance, in 2019, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, invested $485 Mn to acquire the Envigo nonclinical contract research organization services business. The new development of the company will help to consolidate the global research capabilities of Covance’s nonclinical drug development business segment.



Regional Analysis:

Rising Demand for Effective Therapies to Aid Growth in North America

The market in North America stood at USD 17,124.8 million in 2018 and is likely to remain dominant during the forecast period. The increasing investments in R&D activities by government organizations will support growth in the market. The rising demand for effective therapies of chronic diseases will boost contract research organization services market sales in North America during the forecast period.

The increasing healthcare awareness and technological advancement will simultaneously enable speedy expansion of the market. The launch of effective therapies along with enormous healthcare spending will influence the growth of the market. Europe is expected to be rise significantly in the forthcoming years due to the increasing research and development activities by leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and MedTech companies in the region.



Key Development:

February 2019: Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (PPD), announced its collaboration with, Happy Lie Tech, a China-based AI Company

June 2018: Cereno Scientific AB (publ) partnered with OCT, a full-service clinical CRO operational in Central and Eastern Europe and the U.S. to conduct a phase II study to investigate the antithrombotic effects of Cerenos candidate drug CS1.

List of Key Companies Operating in the CRO Services Market are:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC.

Medpace



Clintec



IQVIA

PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

ICON plc



KCR S.A.

PSI



Parexel International Corporation.

Covance Inc.



Other prominent players



