Amsterdam, 13 mei 2020 - Kiadis Pharma N.V. ("Kiadis Pharma" of de "Vennootschap") (Euronext Amsterdam en Brussel: KDS), een biofarmaceutisch bedrijf in klinische fase, kondigt aan dat de jaarlijkse Algemene Vergadering van Aandeelhouders ("AVA") wordt gehouden op 25 juni 2020 om 10.00 uur CEST.

Conform de recentelijk aangenomen tijdelijke noodwetgeving met betrekking tot COVID-19 in Nederland, is de AVA alleen elektronisch toegankelijk. Dit betekent dat het niet mogelijk is om de AVA persoonlijk bij te wonen, maar dat het via een audio livestream kan worden gevolgd door aandeelhouders die zich tijdig hebben aangemeld voor de AVA. Hoewel dit niet interactief zal zijn, zullen de aldus aangemelde aandeelhouders vóór de AVA schriftelijke vragen kunnen stellen en een volmacht en steminstructies kunnen geven.

De aankondiging en agenda voor de AVA en het volmacht formulier zijn beschikbaar op de Investors sectie van de Kiadis Pharma website op: http://www.kiadis.com/investors/shareholders-meetings/.

Over Kiadis Pharma

Kiadis Pharma is opgericht in 1997 en heeft zich ontwikkeld tot een volledig geïntegreerd biofarmaceutisch bedrijf dat zich richt op de ontwikkeling van innovatieve therapieën voor patiënten met levensbedreigende ziekten. Het hoofdkantoor is gevestigd in Amsterdam, en Kiadis Pharma is tevens actief in de Verenigde Staten. Het bedrijf heeft een revolutionaire benadering van geneeskunde, waarbij de natuurlijke kracht van de mens en ons collectieve immuunsysteem benut worden om de beste cellen voor leven te verkrijgen.

Kiadis Pharma is sinds 2 juli 2015 onder het symbool KDS genoteerd aan de beurzen van Euronext Amsterdam en Euronext Brussels. Meer informatie vindt u op www.kiadis.com.

Voor verdere informatie

Kiadis Pharma:

Maryann Cimino, Sr. Manager, Corporate Affairs

Tel. +1 (617) 710-7305

m.cimino@kiadis.com Optimum Strategic Communications:

Mary Clark, Supriya Mathur, Hollie Vile

Tel: +44 203 950 9144

David Brilleslijper (Amsterdam)

Tel: +31 610 942 514

kiadis@optimumcomms.com





Dit persbericht is een vertaling van het gelijktijdig gepubliceerde Engelstalige persbericht. Bij eventuele verschillen is de tekst van het Engelstalige persbericht altijd bepalend.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements, beliefs and opinions in this press release are forward-looking, which reflect Kiadis Pharma’s or, as appropriate, Kiadis Pharma’s officers’ current expectations and projections about future events. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that could cause actual results, performance, achievements or events to differ materially from those expressed, anticipated or implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions could adversely affect the outcome and financial effects of the plans and events described herein. A multitude of factors including, but not limited to, changes in demand, regulation, competition and technology, can cause actual events, performance, achievements or results to differ significantly from any anticipated or implied development. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release regarding past trends or activities should not be taken as a representation that such trends or activities will continue in the future. As a result, Kiadis Pharma expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update or revisions to any forward-looking statements in this press release as a result of any change in expectations or projections, or any change in events, conditions, assumptions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based. Neither Kiadis Pharma nor its advisers or representatives nor any of its subsidiary undertakings or any such person’s officers or employees guarantees that the assumptions underlying such forward-looking statements are free from errors nor does either accept any responsibility for the future accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or the actual occurrence of the anticipated or implied developments. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release.



