Press release

McPhy announces that Bryan Garnier brokerage firm initiates coverage for listed company analysis

La Motte-Fanjas (France), May 13, 2020 – 5:45 pm CEST – McPhy (Euronext Paris Compartment C: MCPHY, FR0011742329), a specialist in hydrogen production and distribution equipment, is pleased to announce the initiation of coverage of its stock by BRYAN GARNIER with a study entitled "Time for hydrogen to realize its potential".

This coverage aims at increasing McPhy's international visibility and broaden its investors base.

The executive summary of BRYAN GARNIER's analysis note is available at the following address: https://medias.bryangarnier.com/equity/Prez/INITIATION_MCPHY_ENERGY_2020_04_corporate_version.pdf

The McPhy stock is also covered by the brokerage firms Gilbert Dupont / Société Générale Group and Portzamparc / BNP Paribas Group.

Upcoming events

Annual General Meeting, on May 20, 2020

Publication of 2020 first-half results, on July 28, 2020 (after market)

About McPhy

In the framework of the energy transition, and as a leading supplier of hydrogen production and distribution equipment, McPhy contributes to the roll-out of zero-carbon hydrogen throughout the world. Thanks to its wide range of products and services dedicated to the industrial, mobility and energy markets, McPhy provides turnkey solutions to its clients adapted to their applications in industrial raw material supply, fuel cell electric car refueling or renewable energy surplus storage and valorization. As a designer, manufacturer and integrator of hydrogen equipment since 2008, McPhy has three development, engineering and production units based in Europe (France, Italy, Germany). The company’s international subsidiaries ensure a global sales coverage of McPhy’s innovative hydrogen solutions. McPhy is listed on NYSE Euronext Paris (Segment C, ISIN code: FR0011742329; ticker: MCPHY).

CONTACTS

NewCap



Investor Relations



Théodora Xu | Emmanuel Huynh

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 20 42

mcphy@newcap.eu







Media Relations



Nicolas Merigeau

T. +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98

mcphy@newcap.eu





Follow us on

@McPhyEnergy

Attachment