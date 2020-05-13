Pune, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global revenue cycle management market size is projected to reach USD 216,990.6 million by 2026, exhibiting a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period. Rising labor costs in the healthcare sector will be the chief growth driver for this market, enumerates Fortune Business Insights™ in its report, titled “Revenue Cycle Management Market Share and Industry Analysis By Structure (In-house Outsource) By Function (Claims & Denial Management, Medical Coding & Billing, Clinical Documentation Improvement (CDI), Insurance, Others) By Type (Software, Services) and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026”. The health industry, especially in western developed countries, is suffering from a severe shortage of healthcare workers and medical professionals.





The supply-demand imbalance has caused wages to skyrocket and have, in turn, considerably raised labor costs in healthcare facilities. For example, according to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, there have been over 500,000 new hospital positions created in the past decade and employment in hospitals has risen by 13% during the same period. Further, Fitch Ratings notes that while share of labor costs in hospital expenses in 2008 stood at 50.9%, in 2018 they had risen to 54.9%, indicating a stiffening labor market. As a result, healthcare facilities are increasingly demanding innovative technologies that can be used to perform routine tasks such as billing, which will allow staff managing these activities to be engaged in more productive activities.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Market Opportunity

COVID-19 Pandemic to Trigger Numerous Opportunities for Market Players

The COVID-19 outbreak has created a global health crisis on an unprecedented scale. Hospitals and clinics across the globe are implementing different measures to effectively deal with the escalating number of cases and deaths caused by this infection. Amidst this chaos, the revenue cycle management market growth is likely to get a booster shot as players in this market are adopting various strategies to tap the unique opportunities produced by this pandemic.

For example, the Chicago-based RCM specialist, R1 RCM, announced its four-pronged approach to enhance patient care during this crisis. One of its prominent features is the standardization and automation of revenue cycle processes to optimize efficiency and productivity in healthcare facilities. Another notable innovation is that by the New York-based digital health services provider, DrChrono, who upgraded its software to streamline back-end billing operations to reduce errors and denials, thereby equipping hospitals to deal with the flood of COVID-19 patients in a more efficient manner.



Regional Analysis

North America to Occupy Dominant Market Position; Asia-Pacific to Surge

Revenue-wise, North America is set to dictate the revenue cycle management market share during the forecast period as the market size in the region stood at USD 46,819.1 million in 2018. This is mainly attributable to a well-entrenched health insurance policy structure along with an increasing trend of RCM outsourcing in the region. In Europe, the market will be majorly driven by high adoption rate of advanced healthcare technologies in hospitals and clinics. On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register a high CAGR on account of expanding patient population, rising number of RCM start-ups, and evolving healthcare infrastructure in countries such as China and India.



Competitive Landscape

Strategic Investments to Develop Novel Products by Players to Characterize the Market

The RCM market growth is slated to get augmented as leading players such as R1 RCM and athenahealth direct their investments towards creating and launching innovative solutions for end-users. This strategy will enable new companies to establish their presence in the market and their well-established counterparts to diversify their existing portfolio.





Industry Developments:

June 2019: Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the US-domiciled mobile health expert, unveiled a new revenue cycle management service as part of its HCHB Services Suite expansion plan. The new offering is designed to reduce their in-house billing workers by transferring administrative tasks to the company’s billing expert team.





Homecare Homebase (HCHB), the US-domiciled mobile health expert, unveiled a new revenue cycle management service as part of its HCHB Services Suite expansion plan. The new offering is designed to reduce their in-house billing workers by transferring administrative tasks to the company’s billing expert team. June 2019: The US-based health technology company, Apprio, announced that it has launched its commercial business unit, ApprioHealth, which will specialize in revenue management needs of hospitals and other health systems. The new unit will provide advanced RCM solutions tailored to the specific requirements of any health organization.

List of Top Companies Profiled in the Revenue Cycle Management Market Report are:

McKesson Corporation

GENERAL ELECTRIC

Epic Systems Corporation

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC

GeBBS Healthcare Solutions

athenahealth, Inc.

eClinicalWorks

Conifer Health Solutions, LLC

Cerner

R1 RCM Inc.



