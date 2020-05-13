Minutes Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting
Regulatory release
13 May 2020, 6 pm
Kinepolis Group NV has held her Ordinary General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting on 13 May. All proposed agenda items were approved.
The minutes of the Meetings can be consulted on the website of Kinepolis Group via this link.
KINEPOLIS GROUP NV
Public limited company that is making or has made a public appeal to savings
Eeuwfeestlaan 20, 1020 Brussels
Enterprise Number VAT BE 0415.928.179
RLP Brussels
Kinepolis Group
Gent, BELGIUM
