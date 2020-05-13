New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Virtualization Software Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020 - 2025)" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893145/?utm_source=GNW





- The virtualization software market is expected to benefit from the shift that the organizations are making to reduce energy consumption, improve hardware efficiency, and boost sustainability with the help of virtualization.

- Spiceworks indicates that application virtualization is expected to experience the most growth among virtualization technologies with adoption expected to grow from 39% today to 56% by 2021. Compared to small businesses, twice as many enterprises have adopted application virtualization

- The convenience of managing the IT infrastructure and its components, both hardware and software, has boosted the use of virtualization solution among the end-users. The emergence of cloud services has further boosted the virtualization software applications in the hardware virtualization. Communication and networking needs have expanded the need for network virtualization in the global market.

- The network virtualization is expected to gain further attention from the solution providers with the focuses on 5G introduction in services, across the world. Broadband, fiber network, and other similar network related solution provide a new opportunity for the players in the market.

- Due to the outbreak of novel Corona Virus, many companies are encouraging employees to work from home, which is proving to be beneficial for the vendors. This is because a growing number of customers and organizations are turning to these vendors for advice and support, to enable secure remote-work initiatives, that can ensure the safety and productivity of their employees and to maintain ongoing business operations throughout this evolving global crisis.

- For instance, since the past few weeks, Citrix has shared remote work best-practices and examples from customers around the globe using its virtualization and workspace solutions to ensure secure and reliable remote access to the applications.



Key Market Trends

Storage Virtualization to Grow at a Significant Rate



- Virtualizing the storage has become mandatory, as the enterprise resources are becoming decentralized and increasing in volume. It is also called Software Defined Storage or virtual SAN.

- Storage virtualization may allow many storage units to be combined in one. Additionally, it may remove any physical storage in sight. It is useful for those organizations, which spend excess in hardware or those who are unable to meet SLA, due to lack of storage facilities.

- As per the DOMO’s Data Never Sleeps 6.0 Report, Amazon shipped 1,111 packages per minute, the Weather Channel received 180,55,555 forecast requests per minute, and Google conducted 38,77,140 requests per minute in 2018. To store the increasing amount of data, hardware devices are not enough.

- Storage virtualization products, such as IBM’s SAN Volume Controller (SVC) and Hitachi Data Systems Corp.’s USP V, claim to virtualize different types and brands of storage systems, making them potentially useful to companies that have undergone a merger or acquisition.



Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth



- Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth rate owing to growing digitization initiatives and increasing adoption of virtualization technologies in the region.

- Number of financial centers is increasing in the APAC region, with Shanghai in fifth position of the Global Financial Centers Index 2019. Financial data is critical, thus, it needs to be stored in a virtual server, for security purpose.

- In 2018, VMware said it would invest USD 2 billion in India, most of which would be going into expanding headcount, creating facilities for the increased workforce, and expanding to more markets in the country.

- The growing investments and developments in the BFSI and IT and telecommunication industry in the region is expected to create opportunities for the market. The Indian IT and IT-enabled services industry is the dominating source for most of the countries worldwide, which accounted for over 55% of the global services sourcing businesses in 2018 (IBEF).



Competitive Landscape

The market for virtualization software is highly dominated by players, like Oracle, VMware, and Microsoft, which provide virtualization software used by all big and small enterprises. Partnerships, like Dell with Microsoft and VMware, allow easier IT operations.



- March 2020 - Microsoft has announced the acquisition of Affirmed Networks, which is a startup that offers fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network solutions. Microsoft wants to integrate Affirmed Networks’ technology into Microsoft Azure to let the telecommunications industry deploy and maintain 5G networks via the cloud rather than just hardware and software.

- December 2019 - Red Hat, Inc., renewed the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2 (FIPS 140-2) security validations for Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.6. Driven by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST), FIPS 140-2 is a computer security standard that specifies the requirements for cryptographic modules. Even Red Hat Virtualization uses the FIPS 140-2 re-validated cryptography module.



Reasons to Purchase this report:

- The market estimate (ME) sheet in Excel format

- 3 months of analyst support

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05893145/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001