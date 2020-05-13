During the Annual General Meeting (AGM), which was held through live webcast today due to the measures against COVID-19, all resolutions were adopted. Of the 24,105,562 outstanding shares 7,763,572 of the voting rights were represented and exercised through proxy voting. At the AGM the 2019 financial statements and the other resolutions have been adopted, including the appointments of Gabrielle Reijnen as member of the Management Board and Barbara van Hussen and Maaike Schipperheijn as members of the Supervisory Board of Beter Bed Holding. Maaike also takes on the role of Chair of the Audit Committee. The full voting results of the AGM are made available on the company’s website.

As announced in April, Huub Vermeulen stepped down as Supervisory Director. The Supervisory Board now consists of Bart Karis (Chair), Pieter Boone (Vice-Chair), Alain Beyens, Barbara van Hussen and Maaike Schipperheijn. Curricula vitae of the Supervisory Directors are made available on the corporate website, www.beterbedholding.com .

Bart Karis, Chair of the Supervisory Board, comments: “Having worked with Gabrielle in her capacity as Supervisory Board member before she became CFO, we have all the confidence in Gabrielle’s financial expertise and strong leadership through these challenging times and we congratulate her on her appointment as member of the Management Board. Furthermore we would like to give a warm welcome to Barbara van Hussen and Maaike Schipperheijn as new members of the Supervisory Board. At the same time we sincerely regret but understand Huub’s decision to step down as a member of our Supervisory Board. We are very grateful for his valuable contribution over the past two years and wish him all the best for the future.

About Beter Bed Holding

Beter Bed Holding N.V. is a retail and wholesale organisation that offers its customers the best quality rest at affordable prices. The Group operates offline through physical stores and online through its own web shops for the specific brands. The Group is also active on national and international online retail platforms.

The Group operates in the following regions:

• The Netherlands and Belgium, via the Beter Bed brand and the Beddenreus brand (only in the Netherlands).

• Sweden, via the Sängjätten brand.

Via its subsidiary DBC International, Beter Bed Holding operates a wholesale business in branded products in the bedroom furnishings sector, including international brands such as M line and Wave. Beter Bed Holding is listed on Euronext Amsterdam. Employing approximately 1,100 people, Beter Bed Holding achieved revenues of € 186 million in 2019.

For more information

Press enquiries: Uneke Dekkers / CFF Communications

T +31 (0)20 575 4010 or M +31 (0)6 50261626

E uneke.dekkers@cffcommunications.nl





