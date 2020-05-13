Kambi Group plc (Malta Registration Number C49768 of Registered Address at Level 3, Quantum House, Abate Rigord Street, Ta’ Xbiex XBX1120, Malta) held the Annual General Meeting on the 13 May 2020, in Sweden



_____________________________________________________________________________________

Twelve resolutions were presented to the meeting. Nine ordinary resolutions were approved:

Consolidated Financial Statements (Annual Report) 2019 approved;



Report on Directors’ remuneration 2019 approved;



Directors’ fees 2020 approved;



Lars Stugemo, Anders Ström, Patrick Clase, Marlene Forsell and Cecilia de Leeuw re-elected Directors;



Mazars Malta were reappointed as external auditors;

All three extraordinary Resolutions, Resolutions j, k, and l, obtained one majority of two required in terms of Clause 135 of the Companies Act (Cap 386), and in terms of Articles 48B, 2(b) of the Articles of Association of the Company. To this end, an Extraordinary General Meeting is being convened within 30 days of today’s Annual General Meeting, as per proviso in same Clause and Articles, to take a fresh vote on the proposed resolutions.





By order of the Board

Maureen Ehlinger

Company Secretary





