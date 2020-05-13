Press Release

Regulated Information

Antwerp, 13 May 2020– 06:00 p.m. CET

Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007 - Transparency law

Transparency notification by Vandewiele NV

VGP NV has received a transparency notification dated 11 May 2020 that by virtue of the introduction of the double voting right by VGP NV on 8 May 2020, Charles Beauduin, Titan Baratto NV and Vandewiele NV now hold less than 3% of the voting rights of VGP NV, therefore below the lowest reporting threshold.

The notification dated 11 May 2020 contains the following information:

·Reason for notification:

Crossing of the lowest threshold.

Passive threshold crossing.

·Notification by:

A parent undertaking or a controlling person.

·Persons subject to the notification requirement:

Vandewiele NV, Michel Vandewielestraat 7 8510 Marke; Titan Baratto NV and Charles Beauduin

·Date on which the threshold is crossed:

8 May 2020.

·Threshold that is crossed:

3%.

·Denominator:

30,037,687.

·Notified details:

Previous notification After the transaction Number of voting rights Number of voting rights % of voting rights Charles Beaduin 0 - - Titan Baratto NV 0 - - Vandewiele NV 651,869 - - Total 651,869 - -

·Chain of controlled undertakings through which the holding is effectively held:

Titan Baratto NV is 100% owner of Vandewiele NV. Charles Beauduin controls Titan Baratto NV directly for 77% and indirectly for 23%.

This notification is made in the context of the introduction of double voting right approved by the extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of VGP NV on 8 May 2020.

