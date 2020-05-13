Recylex S.A. (Euronext Paris: FR0000120388 - RX) has requested the suspension of the listing of its shares pending the publication of a press release.

The terms and conditions for resuming the listing of the Recylex share will be specified in the company's next press release.





Disclaimer : This press release is a non-official translation into English of the press release of the same date issued in French language and is provided solely for the convenience of English-speaking users. This press release should be read in conjunction with and construed in accordance with French law.

Raw materials from urban mines

The Recylex Group, based in France and Germany, is a European specialist in the recycling of lead, zinc, polypropylene and in the production of high-purity special metals. As a key player in the circular economy and thanks to its long-standing know-how, Recylex achieved consolidated sales of

€306 million in 2019 and employs more than 730 employees.

