HERNDON, Va., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech (Nasdaq: MANT) has won the Skillsoft “Program of the Year” for the North American region, for the most successful and employee-appreciated learning program. ManTech’s offering includes more than 30,000 multi-modal courses in the technology sector’s most exciting and popular domains, from cybersecurity to AI, analytics, and cloud computing.



“Skillsoft has proved the perfect match for ManTech’s culture of learning — so good, in fact, that 75 percent of our employees take the Skillsoft ‘Aspire Journey’ repeatedly to gain insights that open up fresh opportunities for meaningful, long term careers,” said Jeff Brody, ManTech’s Chief Human Resources Officer. “This remarkable program has even resulted in a 55 percent increase in loyalty by our employees to the company and its mission of safeguarding national and homeland security.”

“The numbers tell the story,” said Dr. Karen Wolf, Chief Learning Officer, ManTech University. “Since launching Skillsoft at ManTech in March 2019, we have seen a 192 percent increase in course consumption, and a 323 percent increase in minutes consumed.”

“We applaud ManTech for building such a strong culture of learning in such a short period of time,” said Ron Hovsepian, Executive Chairman, Skillsoft. “The results are truly astounding and demonstrate the absolute connection between learning, employee engagement and retention. Congratulations to the entire ManTech team, your ability to leverage learning to bring out the best in your employees is inspirational!”

About ManTech

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community and federal civilian agencies. In business more than 50 years, we excel in full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, systems engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com .

About Skillsoft



Skillsoft delivers online learning, training, and talent solutions to help organizations unleash their edge. Leveraging immersive, engaging content, Skillsoft enables organizations to unlock the potential in their best assets – their people – and build teams with the skills they need for success. Empowering 36 million learners and counting, Skillsoft democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology & Development, Digital Transformation, and Compliance.

Skillsoft and Sum Total are partners to thousands of leading global organizations, including many Fortune 500 companies. The company features three award-winning systems that support learning, performance and success: Skillsoft learning content, the Percipio intelligent learning experience platform, and the SumTotal suite for Talent Development, which offers measurable impact across the entire employee lifecycle.

