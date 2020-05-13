Downing ONE VCT plc
LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86
Transaction in Own Shares
13 May 2020
Downing ONE VCT plc has now resumed share buybacks and announces that, on 13 May 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:
|
No.
purchased
|
Price paid
per share
|
% of class
in issue
|Ordinary Shares of 1p each
|405,220
|52.35p
|0.26%
The Company expects to continue to be open for share buybacks until the end of May 2020, when it will go into a closed period ahead of the release of its annual results.
Downing ONE VCT plc
London, UNITED KINGDOM