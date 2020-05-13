Downing ONE VCT plc

LEI: 213800R88MRC4Y3OIW86

Transaction in Own Shares

13 May 2020

Downing ONE VCT plc has now resumed share buybacks and announces that, on 13 May 2020, the Company purchased the following shares for cancellation:





No.

purchased



Price paid

per share



% of class

in issue Ordinary Shares of 1p each 405,220 52.35p 0.26%

The Company expects to continue to be open for share buybacks until the end of May 2020, when it will go into a closed period ahead of the release of its annual results.

