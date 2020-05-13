Pune, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global clear aligners market size is anticipated to reach USD 8.2 Billion by the end of 2026 on account of the increasing prevalence of dental disorders and the presence of advanced technology in dental care services. Clear aligners are advanced products that are used for correcting moderate or mild dental problems. They are invisible and do not affect the physical appearance of the person wearing it, thereby aiding to the expansion of the market. As per a published report by Fortune Business Insights titled, “Clear Aligners Market Size, Share and Industry Analysis By Patient Age Group (Teenager, Adults), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental & Orthodontic Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026,” the value of the market was USD 2.2. billion in the year 2018 and is expected to rise at a CAGR of 17.7% between 2019 to 2026.



Report Highlights:

Key strategies adopted by prominent players to intensify competition

Influence of Aesthetic Beauty Standards on dental health

Factor wise and regional segmentation of the market and forecasted figures

Key industry developments and other trends prevalent in the market

Drivers & Restraints-

Rising Prevalence of Malocclusion will Add Impetus to Market

The increasing demand for clear aligners in orthodontic treatment and a rise in beauty standards have propelled a majority of people to opt for clear aligners. They are transparent and do not hamper the physical look of the person wearing. This factor stands as a key global clear aligners market growth driver. Additionally, the rise in prevalence of malocclusion cases among people especially adults will also augment growth. Besides this, the rise in per capita expenditure, growing economy, and advent of technological advancements in the dental health industry such as 3D printing, advanced scanners, and others have propelled players in blooming markets to offer their products at considerable rates. This will help to intensify the competition and aid in the expansion of the market, thereby adding impetus to the overall market in the coming years.





An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

The emergence of COVID-19 has brought the world to a standstill. We understand that this health crisis has brought an unprecedented impact on businesses across industries. However, this too shall pass. Rising support from governments and several companies can help in the fight against this highly contagious disease. There are some industries that are struggling and some are thriving. Overall, almost every sector is anticipated to be impacted by the pandemic.

We are taking continuous efforts to help your business sustain and grow during COVID-19 pandemics. Based on our experience and expertise, we will offer you an impact analysis of coronavirus outbreak across industries to help you prepare for the future.

To get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Segment-

Invisible Nature of Aligners to Help Adult Segment Gain More Revenue

With respect to segmentation by age group, the market is bifurcated into teenagers and adults. Among these, the adult segment earned the largest clear aligners market share in 2018 owing to the rising prevalence of malocclusion among adults. In addition to this, the increasing beauty standards and the urge to look flawless have urged adults to opt for clear aligners more than the teenage segment.

Regional Analysis-

Increasing Awareness and Rising Popularity Among Teenagers will Help Europe Witness Progressive Growth

North America emerged dominant with a revenue of USD 1.4 billion and a 62.4% share earned in 2018. This is on account of the presence of major companies and huge amounts invested in research and development of advanced clear aligners, coupled with the quick adoption of advanced products by the American population. On the other side, the European market will gain momentum in the coming years on account of the increasing awareness about the advent of advanced aligners and its rising popularity among teenagers.

Competitive Landscape-

Align Technology will Continue Dominance with its Wide Geographical Presence

The strong presence of Align Technologies across all geographies helped this company to dominate the market and is likely to continue doing so in the coming years as well. Besides this, the company also indulged in collaborative efforts with other players to expand their product portfolio.



Some of the key industry developments of this market include:

February 2018 – Two new orthodontic materials were inaugurated by ENVISIONTEC Inc. at the LMT Lab Day, held in Chicago. Among these, E-Ortholign will be utilized for direct 3D printing for clear thermoformed aligners.

April 2018 – Go Clear Aligners System was launched by Align technology Inc. that offers flexible treatment from mild to moderate to wider dental cases which required teeth straightening.



Fortune Business Insights™ lists out the names of notable players in Clear Aligners Market. They are as follows:

Henry Schein Inc.

Dentsply Sirona

DENTAURUM GmbH & Co. Ltd.

Danaher

3Shape A/S

3M

Align Technology, Inc.





Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Overview of Prevalence of Malocclusion By Key Countries/ Sub region-2018 Overview of Advancements in Clear Aligners Reimbursement Scenario of Key Countries/Regions- 2018 Economic Cost Burden for the Treatment of Malocclusion by Key Countries/ Region Key Industry Developments for key Countries/Regions -Mergers, Partnerships, & Acquisitions

Global Clear Aligners Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Patient Age Group



