NEW YORK, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: GOSS)

Class Period: Gossamer securities purchased (1) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering in February 2019 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (2) between February 8, 2019 and December 13, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period")

Deadline: June 2, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/goss

The Complaint alleges that the materials supporting this offering, and certain of Gossamer’s post-IPO public filings, were misleading and/or omitted material facts in connection with the Company’s GB001 drug and its related clinical trials and studies.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM)

Class Period: April 18, 2019 - April 6, 2020

Deadline: June 8, 2020

For more info: www.bgandg.com/zm

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Zoom had inadequate data privacy and security measures; (2) contrary to Zoom’s assertions, the Company’s video communications service was not end-to-end encrypted; (3) as a result of all the foregoing, users of Zoom’s communications services were at an increased risk of having their personal information accessed by unauthorized parties, including Facebook; (4) usage of the Company’s video communications services was foreseeably likely to decline when the foregoing facts came to light; and (5) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.