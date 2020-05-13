Piscataway, NJ, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hearing aid innovation leader Signia today announced that TeleCare, its advanced telehealth solution, is now available for Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) hearing care professionals (HCPs) to treat their veterans.

The VA recently expanded approval for more telehealth solutions, enabling veterans with hearing loss to benefit from virtual care. Not only is this important as COVID-19 continues to prevent many patients from visiting their HCP in person, but it is also essential for veterans who face difficulty traveling to a clinic due to geographic distance or physical limitations.

“Signia has long worked with the VA to provide our veterans with the latest hearing aid technology to help improve their quality of life with better hearing,” said John Murray, Signia’s Vice President of Government Services. “We are honored to support the VA’s mission to expand its use of telehealth solutions and provide greater convenience for our nation’s heroes and the professionals who treat them.”

A pioneer in telehealth technology, Signia has offered TeleCare as a way for hearing care professionals to service their patients remotely since 2016. A proven and trusted solution, TeleCare enables HCPs to connect via phone, video, or text-based chats with their patients, discuss their success or challenges, and make any necessary adjustments in real time.

Overall, Signia TeleCare is clinically proven to improve patient outcomes. A study by Signia found that 70% of HCPs who use TeleCare report the solution has increased patient satisfaction, while 75% agree that it provides greater convenience for them and their patients.1 Another study of 23,000 hearing aid patients worldwide indicates that TeleCare improves hearing aid acceptance by 19%.2

TeleCare is currently available for use with any Bluetooth®-enabled hearing aids on Signia’s Xperience and Nx platforms. All patients need to benefit from TeleCare is an iPhone or Android smartphone to download the Signia app.

Additional information about Signia TeleCare can be found at: https://pro.signiausa.com/signia_telecare_for_audiologists/

About Signia

Signia stands for iconic innovation. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has already brought to the market several “world’s first” solutions. Beyond highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps that increase customer interaction and engagement on all levels of hearing aid management. Signia thus empowers hearing care professionals and patients to get the most out of their hearing aids.





1 Munhóes dos Santos, G. (2019). Achieving Excellence in Customer Service with TeleCare. Retrieved from: https://www.signia-library.com/scientific_marketing/

2 Froehlich, M., Branda, E., Apel, D. (2018). Signia TeleCare facilitates improvements in hearing aid fitting outcomes. AudiologyOnline, Article 24096. Retrieved from www.audiologyonline.com

Adam Mandelbaum Signia 732.529.3612 adam.mandelbaum@signiausa.com