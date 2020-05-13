Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")
Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company
Registered No: 93546
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658
DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES
In accordance with Listing Rule LR9.2.6ER the Company has today submitted the articles of association of the Company and the Fund to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
The articles of association are also available from the “Reports and Filings” section of the Company’s website: http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm.
Enquiries:
Chris Bougourd
JTC Fund Solutions (Guernsey) Limited
Assistant Secretary
Tel.: 01481 702400
Dean Orrico
President
Middlefield International Limited
Tel.: 01203 7094016
Middlefield Canadian Income PCC
St Heller, JERSEY