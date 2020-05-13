Middlefield Canadian Income PCC (the "Company")

Including Middlefield Canadian Income – GBP PC (the “Fund”), a cell of the Company

Registered No: 93546

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138007ENW3JEJXC8658

DISCLOSURE OF RIGHTS ATTACHED TO EQUITY SHARES

In accordance with Listing Rule LR9.2.6ER the Company has today submitted the articles of association of the Company and the Fund to the National Storage Mechanism and they will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism .

The articles of association are also available from the “Reports and Filings” section of the Company’s website: http://www.middlefield.co.uk/mcit.htm .

