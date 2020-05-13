Lake City, Colo., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Join the webinar on Thursday, May 21, at 2 PM Eastern for an inside look at the technology trends consumers demand in their homes.
Consumer demand for smart home technology continues to explode, but with the variety of choices out there, how do you pick the right tech solution? This webinar cuts through all the noise in the smart home space and addresses the most important points about today's connected homes, including:
In this webinar, Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman and Brilliant CEO Aaron Emigh will discuss essential smart home trends.
About the Featured Presenter: Technology Pioneer Aaron Emigh is the Co-Founder and CEO of Brilliant, the leading smart home control and lighting company and recipient of the CES Innovation Award, the CTA TechHome Mark of Excellence, the IoT Breakthrough Award, and the 2018 CEDIA BEST Award. Aaron is an accomplished Silicon Valley technology entrepreneur and investor, who previously served as the co-founder and chief technology officer of shopkick, the #1 mobile retail application that pioneered the use of in-store beacons at dozens of top retailers such as Target, Macy’s, and Best Buy. Aaron was previously the EVP and GM of Technology at Six Apart, now known as SAY Media, and held founding leadership roles at Radix Labs and CommerceFlow, which was acquired by eBay. Aaron is an inventor on over 100 issued patents and has been recognized as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.
