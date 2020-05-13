El Segundo, California , May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NEXT Trucking recently announced some of the best practices they are suggesting to companies during one of the most trying times in modern history. The spread of COVID-19 around the world has provided many different challenges in all different sectors, and supply chains have specifically dealt with a lot of hardships in the last few weeks.

To help smooth out the process, NEXT Trucking has been working relentlessly to make life easier for any shippers using their services. With a specific focus on any essential businesses, providing a flexible supply chain set up is very beneficial.

What NEXT Trucking offers

NEXT offers dredge, transloading, and FTS services throughout this pandemic. This allows for over 16,000 truck drivers to connect with small and large shippers. Their services are so reliable that eight of the top 10 shippers in the United States right now have worked with NEXT to assist with moving goods.

Not only does this showcase their reliability, but NEXT has insight that few others can come close to providing. By understanding how things work during this outbreak, better decisions can be made until things get back to normal.

Fighting off cybersecurity challenges

Companies have a lot to deal with during this pandemic. Many are also having to deal with cybersecurity challenges, as there are a lot of tricks being played online to con money out of people. NEXT is working hard to not only step up their cybersecurity procedures, but work with other companies as well to provide a safe environment online.

The last thing any individual or company wants to deal with is a setback because of some type of scam. Internet technology professionals are continually looking to sift out any issues that might pop up.

Real-Time Problem Solving

Six months ago, no one in the world feared anything remotely like COVID-19. Even a few months ago, companies had no roadmap on how to navigate something of this magnitude. NEXT has worked with many top companies to come up with solutions that work now, instead of relying on what has always worked.

One focus NEXT has put on everything recently has been encouraging companies to share data across the supply chain. This offers up some rare transparency that answers questions if any delays are popping up. Getting that information used to take time, but now the process involves less hoops to jump through.

Flexibility

Chances are, companies will deal with delays at some point. COVID-19 has caused all sorts of problems that are completely out of a company's hands.

To go along with problem solving, flexibility is essential at this time. Start planning ahead for what the world might look like months from now if possible. This means everything from figuring out driver schedules to having sufficient storage if goods need put aside.

Without flexibility, it will only be harder for companies to operate with limited hours and lockdowns.

About NEXT Trucking

As a FreightTech pioneer, NEXT Trucking offers high-level shipping opportunities to the top companies in the world. Their platform connects shippers looking for drayage, transload, and FTL. The company is based in El Segundo, California, and continues to be one of the fastest-growing and most reliable in the United States.