﻿ Schlieren/Switzerland, 13 May 2020



ARYZTA announces it has received a shareholder notification that VERAISON SICAV – Engagement Fund (VERAISON) and Cobas Asset Management, SGIIG, S.A. (Cobas) have created a shareholder group that holds 17.32% of the voting rights of ARYZTA AG.

Separately, ARYZTA has been notified that:

Cobas holds less than 3% of the voting rights of ARYZTA AG.

VERAISON holds less than 3% of the voting rights of ARYZTA AG.



