Schlieren/Switzerland, 13 May 2020
ARYZTA announces it has received a shareholder notification that VERAISON SICAV – Engagement Fund (VERAISON) and Cobas Asset Management, SGIIG, S.A. (Cobas) have created a shareholder group that holds 17.32% of the voting rights of ARYZTA AG.
Separately, ARYZTA has been notified that:
Cobas holds less than 3% of the voting rights of ARYZTA AG.
VERAISON holds less than 3% of the voting rights of ARYZTA AG.
The news release can be downloaded from the following link:
Attachment
ARYZTA AG
Schlieren, SWITZERLAND
logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: