- However, in case of much higher demand zones of Asia Pacific, this technology is still in the testing phase and is limited to top end commercial applications only.

- In recent years, the exponentially growing mobile devices for commercial use, coupled with the trend of bring your own device (BYOD) to work have created an enormous demand for high-speed internet connections which is expected to further propel the growth of the market.

- The evolution of LTE advanced and LTE advanced pro applications, have served the growing demand of high-speed internet connections for quite a long time now and stand to be the key technologies for implementing MIMO antennas in the current market scenario. However, with mobile network companies focusing on 5G preparedness, multi-user MIMO (MU-MIMO) is expected to drive the growth of massive MIMO market over the forecast period.

- The ongoing pandemic of COVID-19 has compelled the industries in all sectors to either stop their manufacturing completely or grant work from homes to their employees. This has increased the usage of internet for browsing online media content, increased calling are some of the factors that are putting a burden on the existing networks. Therefore it has become imperative for the players in the telecom industry to look for solutions like MIMO in order to provide uninterrupted services to its consumers.



Key Market Trends

Increasing 5G Deployment Will Drive The Market Growth



- Massive MIMO is a key enabler of 5G’s extremely fast data rates, and it is also helping to raise 5G’s potential to a new level. Massive MIMO is, therefore, contributing to increasing capacity by enabling 5G deployment in the higher frequency range in Sub-6 GHz (e.g., 3.5 GHz), and also by employing MU-MIMO where multiple users are served with the same time and frequency resources.

- In Feb 2019, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. launched a solution that can help operators to build a 5G network with better performance and user experience, simplified and fast deployment and low operating cost. They are oriented to diversified deployment scenarios, such as traditional macro, antenna limited, street hotspots, and indoor. It contains serialized 5G Massive MIMO, LampSite, Book RRU, etc. ?

- Moreover, companies are investing in the development of 5G core services and architecture, which is further helping the massive MIMO market to grow. For instance, ZTE Corporation, in January 2019, completed the IMT-2020 third phase of the 5G test for core network performance stability and security function, thoroughly verifying the maturity of ZTE’s 5G core network.



North America Occupies a Significant Market Share



- North America is considered to be the most advanced markets for mobile communications and MIMO technology in the world. According to GSMA, the number of unique mobile subscribers in the U.S. was 281 million in 2019 and are expected to increase up to 297 million by 2025.

- In the US, major players such as AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile, and Sprint account for nearly 95% of all subscriptions and with most of these companies investing heavily in 5G technology, massive MIMO is hence expected to witness an increased rate of adoption in this region during the forecast period.

- Moreover, collaborations between companies like Verizon and Ericsson, and T-Mobile and Sprint to implement massive MIMO technologies to future-proof their companies is also one of the major factor driving the growth of massive MIMO in this region.



Competitive Landscape

The massive multiple-input, multiple-output (MIMO) market is highly competitive owing to the presence of many large players in the market operating in various international markets. The market appears to be moderately concentrated with the major players adopting strategies like product innovation and mergers and acquisitions. Some of the major players in the market are Verizon Communications Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. among others.



- December 2019 - Ericsson and TDC boost 5G commercialization in Denmark with new pilot network. The pilot network went live during joint Ericsson-TDC in event in Helsingor that featured various 5G demonstrations including an immersive gaming experience. This network is built using Ericsson’s commercial 5G hardware and software, including Massive MIMO radio (AIR 6488) from Ericsson Radio System, and represents an essential milestone in Denmark’s journey towards commercial 5G and global Industry 4.0 opportunities.

- June 2019 - NEC Corporation and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. announced enhancements to their sales systems for accelerating the provision of 5G solutions to global markets. With this move, both companies will jointly establish a global sales system to strengthen their activities for proposing 5G solutions on a global scale.



