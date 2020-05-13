BOULDER, Colo., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brickell Biotech, Inc. (“Brickell”) (Nasdaq: BBI), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases, today announced financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020 and provided a corporate update.
“Brickell has continued to make progress during the first quarter of 2020, and we remain committed to advancing sofpironium bromide into Phase 3 clinical studies in the U.S.,” commented Robert Brown, Chief Executive Officer of Brickell. “As we continue to prepare for the initiation of our pivotal studies, we are encouraged by the top-line results of our recently completed Phase 3 long-term safety study. Furthermore, the Japanese Phase 3 pivotal study data that we expect to be presented by our Asian development partner, Kaken Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (“Kaken”), next month further strengthens our enthusiasm of sofpironium bromide’s potential to be a best-in-class therapy for hyperhidrosis.”
Business and Recent Developments
Financial Results
Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $7.1 million as of March 31, 2020 compared to $11.7 million as of December 31, 2019. In addition, Brickell has prepaid $4.6 million to third-party clinical research organizations in anticipation of commencing Phase 3 pivotal clinical trials of sofpironium bromide in the U.S.
Revenue was $1.0 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $3.5 million for the first quarter of 2019. The decrease in revenue recognized was attributable to the Phase 3 long-term safety study of sofpironium bromide gel and other ancillary studies that were ongoing in 2019 but were concluded or winding down by the first quarter of 2020. Conducting these studies is the basis for revenue recognition for a $15.6 million R&D payment that was received from Kaken in the second quarter of 2018.
Research and development expenses were $2.7 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $6.0 million for the first quarter of 2019. This decrease was primarily due to a decrease in clinical study and other related regulatory and administrative costs of the Phase 3 long-term safety study of sofpironium bromide gel and other ancillary studies that were ongoing in 2019, but were concluded or winding down by the first quarter of 2020.
General and administrative expenses were $2.5 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $2.1 million for the first quarter of 2019. This increase was primarily due to $0.3 million in higher fees for directors’ and officers’ liability insurance as a public company.
Brickell’s net loss was $4.1 million for the first quarter of 2020 compared to $4.6 million for the first quarter of 2019.
About Sofpironium Bromide
Sofpironium bromide is a proprietary new molecular entity that belongs to a class of medications called anticholinergics. Anticholinergics block the action of acetylcholine, a chemical that transmits signals within the nervous system that are responsible for a range of bodily functions, including activation of the sweat glands. Sofpironium bromide was retrometabolically designed. Retrometabolic drugs are designed to exert their action topically and are potentially rapidly metabolized into a less active metabolite once absorbed into the blood. This proposed mechanism of action may allow for highly effective doses to be used while limiting systemic side effects. Sofpironium bromide was discovered at Bodor Laboratories, Inc. by Dr. Nicholas Bodor D.Sc., d.h.c. (multi), HoF, Graduate Research Professor Emeritus, University of Florida. Sofpironium bromide is not approved for use in any country at this time.
About Hyperhidrosis
Hyperhidrosis is a life-altering medical condition where a person sweats more than the body requires to regulate its temperature. More than 15 million people, or 4.8% of the population of the United States, and more than 16 million people, or 12.76% of the population in Japan, are believed to suffer from hyperhidrosis1,2. Primary axillary (underarm) hyperhidrosis is the targeted first indication for sofpironium bromide and is the most common site of occurrence of hyperhidrosis, affecting an estimated 65% of patients with hyperhidrosis in the United States or 10 million individuals and an estimated 45% of patients with hyperhidrosis in Japan or 7.2 million individuals1,2. Additional information can be found on the International Hyperhidrosis Society website: https://www.sweathelp.org/.
About Brickell
Brickell Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative and differentiated prescription therapeutics for the treatment of debilitating skin diseases. Brickell’s pipeline consists of potential novel therapeutics for hyperhidrosis and other prevalent dermatological conditions. Brickell’s executive management team and board of directors bring extensive experience in product development and global commercialization, having served in leadership roles at large global pharmaceutical companies and biotechs that have developed and/or launched successful products, including several that were first-in-class and/or achieved iconic status, such as Cialis®, Taltz®, Gemzar®, Prozac®, Cymbalta® and Juvederm®. Brickell’s strategy is to leverage this experience to in-license, acquire, develop and commercialize innovative products that Brickell believes can be successful in the currently underserved dermatology global marketplace. For more information, visit http://www.brickellbio.com.
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Any statements made in this press release relating to future financial, business and/or research and clinical performance, conditions, plans, prospects, trends, or strategies and other such matters, including without limitation, the anticipated timing, scope, design and/or results of future clinical trials and prospects for commercializing any of Brickell’s product candidates, including in Japan, the United States or any other country, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words “may,” “could,” “should,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “predict” and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Brickell, may identify forward-looking statements. Brickell cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time, often quickly and in unanticipated ways. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, ability to obtain adequate financing to advance product development, potential delays for any reason in product development, regulatory changes, unanticipated demands on cash resources, any disruption to our business caused by the current COVID-19 pandemic, and risks associated with developing, and obtaining regulatory approval for and commercializing novel therapeutics.
Further information on the factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ from any forward-looking statements are contained in Brickell’s filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), which are available at http://www.sec.gov (or at http://www.brickellbio.com). The forward-looking statements represent the estimates of Brickell as of the date hereof only, and Brickell specifically disclaims any duty or obligation to update forward-looking statements.
|Brickell Biotech, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|1,046
|$
|3,492
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|2,664
|6,019
|General and administrative
|2,481
|2,066
|Total operating expenses
|5,145
|8,085
|Loss from operations
|(4,099
|)
|(4,593
|)
|Investment and other income (loss), net
|(4
|)
|6
|Interest expense
|—
|(224
|)
|Change in fair value of warrant liability
|—
|231
|Net loss
|(4,103
|)
|(4,580
|)
|Reduction of redeemable convertible preferred stock to redemption value
|—
|10,519
|Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|$
|(4,103
|)
|$
|5,939
|Net income (loss) per common share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|10.08
|Net loss per common share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|$
|(0.45
|)
|$
|(2.48
|)
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders, basic
|9,106,209
|589,001
|Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share attributable to common stockholders, diluted
|9,106,209
|1,845,467
|Brickell Biotech, Inc.
Selected Financial Information
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
(amounts in thousands)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|7,127
|$
|7,232
|Marketable securities, available-for-sale
|—
|4,497
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|5,765
|6,240
|Total assets
|13,038
|18,144
|Total liabilities
|7,144
|10,570
|Total stockholders’ equity
|5,894
|7,574
