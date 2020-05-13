NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ: SDC) today announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.



First Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

First quarter total revenue increased 11%, over the first quarter of 2019, to $197 million.

First quarter net loss of $(107) million.

First quarter Adjusted EBITDA of $(67) million.

First quarter diluted EPS of $(0.28).

Key Operating Metrics

First quarter 2020 unique aligner shipments up 12% to 122,751, compared to 109,894 in the first quarter of 2019.

Average aligner gross sales price (“ASP”) of $1,770 for the first quarter of 2020, compared to $1,767 for the first quarter of 2019.

“Despite these challenging times and a unique and complex operating environment, the SmileDirectClub team has navigated through the initial obstacles of the global pandemic by implementing changes to how we operate our business. We leveraged our teledentistry platform, along with our completely remote kit business, to continue to serve our Club Members during these challenging times. Our performance in the quarter, and more important, since then, validates the strength, durability and flexibility of our business model,” said SmileDirectClub Chief Executive Officer David Katzman.

SmileDirectClub Chief Financial Officer Kyle Wailes added: “The unprecedented events of the past few months have provided a number of insights about our business. These learnings, along with our new debt facility with HPS Investment Partners, will allow us to emerge from this crisis stronger. We believe we are well capitalized and uniquely positioned to achieve our long-term growth targets.”

Business Outlook

Since Q1, the Company has seen robust performance in its impression kit business, despite a significant reduction in marketing spend. This demonstrates that investments in brand building and marketing efficiency have begun to pay dividends. Specifically, although marketing spend was reduced by approximately 90% over the past 60 days, kit and scan volume was down by only approximately 40%. Additionally, because the Company has very few fixed costs and the vast majority of its SmileShops around the world operate on month-to-month leases, it has been able to take decisive action, including the temporary closure of all SmileShops other than those in Hong Kong. The Company has also put in place several cost management measures, including the suspension of most of its marketing spend, to position the Company to operate cash-neutral during this period.

Additionally, SmileDirectClub has entered into a new debt facility with HPS Investment Partners. After refinancing the previous debt facility, the Company will have approximately $420 million in cash on its balance sheet, giving the liquidity needed to continue its growth plans and manage potential downsides with COVID-19. This facility improves upon the limitations of the previous facility by providing a 5-year term that can be refinanced after one year, and an 85% advance rate on the Company’s receivables. The agreement also funds both domestic and international receivables. As the Company considered financing alternatives, given the leadership team’s conviction in the long-term equity value appreciation of the business, a top priority was minimizing equity dilution, and the agreement with HPS achieves this goal. J.P. Morgan Securities LLC served as lead arranger and sole placement agent to SmileDirectClub.

SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands)

March 31,

2020 December 31,

2019 ASSETS Cash $ 224,434 $ 318,458 Accounts receivable 246,959 239,413 Inventories 28,187 18,431 Prepaid and other current assets 10,415 14,186 Total current assets 509,995 590,488 Accounts receivable, non-current 98,348 106,315 Property, plant and equipment, net 184,712 177,543 Operating lease right-of-use asset 43,105 — Other assets 11,608 11,299 Total assets $ 847,768 $ 885,645 LIABILITIES AND PERMANENT EQUITY Accounts payable $ 59,748 $ 52,706 Accrued liabilities 84,374 93,339 Deferred revenue 29,037 25,435 Current portion of long-term debt 37,539 35,376 Other current liabilities 7,156 — Total current liabilities 217,854 206,856 Long-term debt, net of current portion 183,874 173,150 Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 36,409 — Other long-term liabilities 44,493 47,354 Total liabilities 482,630 427,360 Commitment and contingencies Permanent Equity Class A common stock, par value $0.0001 and 108,512,662 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 103,303,674 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 11 10 Class B common stock, par value $0.0001 and 276,454,886 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2020 and 279,474,505 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 27 28 Additional paid-in-capital 461,046 447,866 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 12 (272 ) Accumulated deficit (143,763 ) (114,513 ) Noncontrolling interest 47,805 125,166 Total permanent equity 365,138 458,285 Total liabilities and permanent equity $ 847,768 $ 885,645













SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 183,928 $ 168,626 Financing revenue 12,722 9,110 Total revenues 196,650 177,736 Cost of revenues 59,777 40,471 Cost of revenues—related parties — 8,444 Total cost of revenues 59,777 48,915 Gross profit 136,873 128,821 Marketing and selling expenses 142,324 95,733 General and administrative expenses 91,029 49,459 Loss from operations (96,480 ) (16,371 ) Interest expense 4,022 3,896 Interest expense—related parties — 75 Other expense 4,924 118 Net loss before provision for income tax expense (105,426 ) (20,460 ) Provision for income tax expense 1,974 20 Net loss (107,400 ) (20,480 ) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (78,150 ) — Net loss attributable to SmileDirectClub, Inc. $ (29,250 ) $ (20,480 ) Earnings per share of Class A common stock: Basic $ (0.28 ) N/A Diluted $ (0.28 ) N/A Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 104,595,081 N/A Diluted 383,855,705 N/A













SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 Operating Activities Net loss $ (107,400 ) $ (20,480 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 11,442 4,655 Deferred loan cost amortization 628 176 Equity-based compensation 16,396 7,827 Other non-cash operating activities 1,971 1,811 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 421 (52,119 ) Inventories (9,756 ) (3,548 ) Prepaid and other current assets 3,459 (513 ) Accounts payable 20,348 (6,322 ) Accrued liabilities (11,506 ) 38,824 Due to related parties — (17,171 ) Deferred revenue 3,602 8,076 Net cash used in operating activities (70,395 ) (38,784 ) Investing Activities Purchases of property, equipment, and intangible assets (28,123 ) (20,601 ) Net cash used in investing activities (28,123 ) (20,601 ) Financing Activities Payment of IPO related costs (1,155 ) — Proceeds from warrant exercise 922 — Repurchase of Class A shares to cover employee tax withholdings (3,067 ) — Borrowings on long-term debt 15,800 — Principal payments on long-term debt (6,733 ) (12,778 ) Payments on finance leases (2,497 ) (354 ) Other 1,224 (228 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 4,494 (13,360 ) Decrease in cash (94,024 ) (72,745 ) Cash at beginning of period 318,458 313,929 Cash at end of period $ 224,434 $ 241,184





Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted EBITDA (“Adjusted EBITDA”). We provide a reconciliation of this non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure below and in our Current Report on Form 8-K announcing our quarterly earnings results, which can be found on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and our website at investors.smiledirectclub.com.

We utilize certain non-GAAP financial measures, including Adjusted EBITDA, to evaluate our actual operating performance and for planning and forecasting of future periods.

We define Adjusted EBITDA as net loss plus depreciation and amortization, interest expense, income tax expense, equity-based compensation and certain other non-operating expenses such as one-time severance and other labor costs, and unrealized foreign currency adjustments. We use Adjusted EBITDA when evaluating our performance when we believe that certain items are not indicative of operating performance. Adjusted EBITDA provides useful supplemental information to management regarding our operating performance and we believe it will provide the same to members/stockholders.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA will provide useful information to members/stockholders about our performance, financial condition, and results of operations for the following reasons: (i) Adjusted EBITDA would be among the measures used by our management team to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day operating decisions and (ii) Adjusted EBITDA is frequently used by securities analysts, investors, lenders, and other interested parties as a common performance measure to compare results or estimate valuations across companies in our industry.

Adjusted EBITDA does not have a definition under GAAP, and our definition of Adjusted EBITDA may not be the same as, or comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net loss, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, is set forth below.









SmileDirectClub, Inc.

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2020 2019 (unaudited) Net loss $ (107,400 ) $ (20,480 ) Depreciation and amortization 11,442 4,655 Total interest expense 4,022 3,971 Income tax expense 1,974 20 Equity-based compensation 16,396 7,827 Unrealized foreign currency adjustments 5,188 107 Other non-operating general and administrative costs 1,396 11 Adjusted EBITDA $ (66,982 ) $ (3,889 )



