Tel Aviv, Israel, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- B Communications Ltd. (NASDAQ and TASE: BCOM) (“BCOM” or the “Company”), a holding company with a controlling interest in Israel’s largest telecommunications provider, Bezeq, The Israel Telecommunication Corporation Ltd. (TASE: BEZQ), announced today that on May 13, 2020, BCOM received a notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) that BCOM has regained compliance with the $1 per share minimum bid price requirement stated in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1) (the “Minimum Bid Requirement”).

Nasdaq has confirmed that the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares was at least $1.00 for a minimum of ten consecutive business days (from April 25, 2020 to May 12, 2020). Accordingly, Nasdaq has confirmed that BCOM’s previous non-compliance with the Minimum Bid Requirement is now a closed matter.

