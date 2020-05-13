Reference is made to the company's stock exchange release on 13 May 2020 where the notice to the company's annual general meeting on 3 June 2020 is attached. Please find enclosed an amended Proxy form with voting instructions where the name of Cecilie Fredriksen has been added under item 11 "Election of new board members and a new Deputy Chairperson". This is in accordance with the proposal in item 11 of the notice and the recommendation of the nomination committee that she is re-elected as a board member. An updated Proxy form with voting instructions will be submitted to the company's shareholders.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Attachment