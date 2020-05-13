GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio (Nasdaq:VIE), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory disease, today reported financial results and provided program highlights for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020.
“With the PDUFA date for our lead product candidate, inebilizumab, approaching in about one month, we are nearing another major company milestone—our first potential U.S. regulatory approval,” said Bing Yao, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Viela Bio. “In anticipation, our field teams have been hard at work continuing to prepare for the potential product launch. Based on positive efficacy and safety data in the pivotal N-MOmentum trial—which studied a broad, real-world spectrum of adults with neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, or NMOSD—we believe inebilizumab has the potential to be a first-line monotherapy option that could change the treatment paradigm for thousands of patients affected by this rare and devastating neuroinflammatory disease.”
Continued Dr. Yao: “While it is still too early to gauge the full potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, at present, we have been fortunate to experience minimal effects on our business and we continue to make solid progress advancing our entire pipeline. Today, we announced positive interim results from cohorts of patients with cutaneous lupus erythematosus in our ongoing Phase 1b trial of VIB7734 and we recently initiated a Phase 2b trial of VIB4920 for the treatment of Sjögren’s syndrome."
PROGRAM HIGHLIGHTS
Inebilizumab
VIB4920
VIB7734
CORPORATE UPDATE
Viela Strengthens its Board of Directors
Viela announced the election of Rachelle Jacques to its Board of Directors in April 2020. As a veteran of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, she has held various leadership roles of increasing responsibility throughout her career and currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer at Enzyvant Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for patients with rare diseases.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
2020 Financial Guidance
Viela Bio expects that its cash, cash equivalents and investments will fund its operating plans into mid-year 2022.
Conference Call and Webcast
The Company will host a live webcast and conference call to discuss financial results and program highlights for the first quarter of 2020 today at 5:00 p.m. ET.
The webcast will be accessible on the Events & Presentations page of Viela Bio’s website. Individuals can participate in the conference call by dialing (877) 783-8848 (domestic) or (631) 350-0960 (international) and referring to conference ID #: 3052446.
The archived webcast will be available for replay on the Viela Bio website approximately two hours after the event.
About Viela Bio
Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases. For more information, please visit www.vielabio.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, contained in this press release, including statements regarding our strategy, future operations, prospects, plans, objectives of management, potential benefits of inebilizumab and our other product candidates, the timing and progress of clinical development and potential commercialization of our product candidates, if approved, our expectations about sufficiency of our existing cash balance and the anticipated impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations and clinical trials are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “predict,” “project,” “target,” “potential,” “will,” “would,” “could,” “should,” “continue” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, which are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in our forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. Various factors may cause differences between our expectations and actual results as discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including without limitation, the risks and uncertainties around the duration and severity of the novel coronavirus outbreak and impact of it and COVID-19 on our product candidates clinical trials, any failure to obtain FDA approval of our BLA for inebilizumab, development and, if approved, commercialization plans and business operations and the risks and uncertainties described in the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019 that was filed with the SEC on March 25, 2020 and our subsequent periodic and current reports filed with the SEC. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2020
|2019
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|$
|26,829
|$
|16,615
|General and administrative
|15,282
|5,037
|Total operating expenses
|42,111
|21,652
|Loss from operations
|(42,111
|)
|(21,652
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|1,334
|676
|Total other income
|1,334
|676
|Net loss
|$
|(40,777
|)
|$
|(20,976
|)
|Net loss per share attributable to common stockholders—basic and diluted
|$
|(0.80
|)
|$
|(167.38
|)
|Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|50,752,998
|125,315
|Other comprehensive loss
|Unrealized gains (losses) on marketable securities, net
|$
|(126
|)
|$
|—
|Total other comprehensive loss
|(126
|)
|—
|Total comprehensive loss
|$
|(40,903
|)
|$
|(20,976
|)
Balance Sheets
(Unaudited)
(In thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|March 31,
2020
|December 31,
2019
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|163,575
|$
|200,851
|Marketable securities
|151,255
|113,945
|Accounts receivable
|—
|30,000
|Prepaid and other current assets
|6,475
|6,242
|Total current assets
|321,305
|351,038
|Marketable securities, non-current
|20,355
|31,415
|Property and equipment, net
|1,495
|1,499
|Other assets
|102
|102
|Total assets
|$
|343,257
|$
|384,054
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|7,380
|$
|7,459
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|9,527
|9,192
|Related party liability
|9,929
|12,892
|Total current liabilities
|26,836
|29,543
|Commitments and contingencies
|Stockholders’ equity:
|Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; no shares issued or outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019
|—
|—
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019; 50,997,300 and 50,617,868 shares issued and outstanding as of March 31, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively
|51
|51
|Additional paid-in capital
|633,967
|631,154
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|(121
|)
|5
|Accumulated deficit
|(317,476
|)
|(276,699
|)
|Total stockholders’ equity
|316,421
|354,511
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|343,257
|$
|384,054
