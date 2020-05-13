MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020. Note: The First Quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as federal and state level mandates requiring stores to convert to To-go only business.



First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

Company-owned Famous Dave’s same store net sales decreased 6.8%.

Prior to the closure of our dining rooms mid-March same store net sales increased 3.0%.

Franchise-operated same store net sales decreased 13.1%.

Prior to the closure of dining rooms, Famous Dave’s franchise-operated same store net sales decreased $2.0%.

Same store To-go sales increased 8.4% at Company-owned Famous Dave’s restaurants.

Closed the Granite City Food & Brewery acquisition on March 9, 2020.

Net Income of $13.7 million, driven by a one-time gain on the bargain purchase acquisition of Granite City restaurants.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was ($457,000).

Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “During the first two periods of the quarter, we made big improvements to restaurant-level labor and food costs. During the third period, we acquired 18 Granite City Food & Brewery restaurants, and shortly thereafter, were forced to comply with government mandated closures of all dining rooms. As a result of the dining room closures, we made the heart-wrenching decision to furlough roughly 85% of our workforce and shift our focus to cash management and executing to-go only. I couldn’t be prouder of the way the team came together and worked tirelessly to adapt. We leveraged our deep off- premise knowledge pool and found new solutions for delivering great food to the communities we love.

“We appreciate the landlords and vendors who have been flexible and compassionate as we all navigate these new waters. Most of all, I appreciate our team members who continue to come to work in the restaurants each day. I am anxious to recall our furloughed employees as stores begin to open for full dine-in service across the U.S. Sanitation has always been our top priority, and we have further evolved our protocols as dining rooms reopen. We are hopeful that many of the lessons learned will be a positive factor for all our brands as we move forward.

“Throughout April we continued to improve our off-premise-only business model in all brands, and find all potential sources of revenue and efficiencies.”





Key Operating Metrics

Three Months Ended March 29, 2020

March 31, 2019

Restaurant count: Franchise-operated 95 117 Company-owned 50 21 Total 145 138 Same store net restaurant sales %: Franchise-operated, domestic (12.7 )% — % Franchise-operated, international (26.1 )% (28.0 )% Franchise-operated total (13.1 )% (1.0 )% Company-owned (6.8 )% 1.3 % Total (12.3 )% (0.7 )% (in thousands, expect per share data) System-wide restaurant sales(1) $ 69,912 $ 82,739 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 13,707 $ 82 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(2) (838 ) 620 Net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share $ 1.49 $ 0.01 Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share(2) (0.09 ) 0.07 Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (457 ) $ 1,030





(1) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements. (2) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables. See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”

First Quarter 2020 Review



Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.5 million, up 65.4% from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended March 29, 2020 was driven primarily by the addition of 13 Company-owned Famous Dave’s restaurants, 18 Granite City restaurants and a Clark Crew BBQ and Real Urban Barbecue restaurant.

On a weighted basis, Company-owned Famous Dave’s same store net sales for our To-Go and Catering lines of business increased 8.4% and 0.1%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period, offset by a decrease in of 18.4% in net Dine-In sales due to the closure of in-store dining in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant net sales, for Company-owned restaurants was (2.0)% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to (1.7)% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. This decline in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of acquisitions of new stores and the decline in same store sales in the first quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 29, 2020 and March 31, 2019 represented approximately 12.9% and 17.7% of total revenues, respectively. While as a percentage of revenues general and administrative expenses decreased year over year, we incurred additional expenditures for acquisition costs and ongoing oversite of our new restaurants.

Net income attributable to shareholders was approximately $13.7 million, or $1.50 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $82,000, or $0.01 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $838,000, or $0.09 per share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $620,000, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. A reconciliation between adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants. As of May 13, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 overall locations in 33 states and three countries, including 50 company-owned and 95 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders is net income attributable to shareholders, plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs, and the related tax impact. This number is divided by the weighted-average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during each period presented to arrive at adjusted net income, per share. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs and provision (benefit) for income taxes.

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 Revenue: Restaurant sales, net $ 20,318 $ 10,314 Franchise royalty and fee revenue 2,524 3,204 Franchisee national advertising fund contributions 282 409 Licensing and other revenue 346 266 Total revenue 23,470 14,193 Costs and expenses: Food and beverage costs 6,754 3,360 Labor and benefits costs 7,721 3,957 Operating expenses 6,241 3,169 Depreciation and amortization expenses 1,045 264 General and administrative expenses 3,032 2,517 National advertising fund expenses 282 409 Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net 173 407 Pre-opening expenses 25 — Gain on disposal of property, net (477 ) (6 ) Total costs and expenses 24,796 14,077 (Loss) income from operations (1,326 ) 116 Other income (expense): Interest expense (210 ) (71 ) Interest income 134 54 Gain on bargain purchase 14,364 — Total other income (expense) 14,288 (17 ) Income before income taxes 12,962 99 Income tax benefit (expense) 349 (17 ) Net income 13,311 82 Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest 396 — Net income attributable to shareholders $ 13,707 $ 82 Income per common share: Basic net income per share attributable to shareholders $ 1.50 $ 0.01 Diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders $ 1.49 $ 0.01 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 9,121 9,085 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 9,202 9,189





BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

OPERATING RESULTS

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 Food and beverage costs(1) 33.2 % 32.6 % Labor and benefits costs(1) 38.0 % 38.4 % Operating expenses(1) 30.7 % 30.7 % Restaurant level operating margin(1)(3) (2.0 )% (1.7 )% Depreciation and amortization expenses(2) 4.5 % 1.9 % General and administrative expenses(2) 12.9 % 17.7 % (Loss) income from operations(2) (5.6 )% 0.8 %





(1) As a percentage of restaurant sales, net (2) As a percentage of total revenue (3) Restaurant level margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expenses.





BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

ASSETS Current assets: March 29, 2020 December 29, 2019 Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,013 $ 5,325 Restricted cash 971 761 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $176,000 and $132,000, respectively 5,099 4,379 Inventories 2,434 1,346 Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable 264 264 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 1,210 1,356 Assets held for sale 2,842 2,842 Total current assets 20,833 16,273 Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net 37,466 19,756 Other assets: Operating lease right-of-use assets 71,930 25,962 Goodwill 690 640 Intangible assets, net 10,458 2,213 Deferred tax asset, net 1,610 6,646 Other assets 1,590 1,591 $ 144,577 $ 73,081 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 7,097 $ 3,967 Current portion of lease liabilities 6,989 4,230 Current portion of long-term debt and financing lease obligations 2,020 616 Accrued compensation and benefits 1,360 2,694 Other current liabilities 8,217 4,975 Total current liabilities 25,683 16,482 Long-term liabilities: Lease liabilities, less current portion 69,505 26,957 Long-term debt, less current portion 12,922 6,258 Other liabilities 1,245 1,610 Total liabilities 109,355 51,307 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 9,282 and 9,272 shares issued and outstanding at March 29, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively 93 93 Additional paid-in capital 7,993 7,856 Retained earnings 28,130 14,423 Total shareholders’ equity 36,216 22,372 Non-controlling interest (994 ) (598 ) Total equity 35,222 21,774 $ 144,577 $ 73,081





BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 13,311 $ 82 Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations: Depreciation and amortization 1,045 264 Stock-based compensation 137 83 Net gain on disposal (477 ) (6 ) Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs (gain), net — 386 Gain on bargain purchase (14,364 ) — Deferred income taxes (399 ) — Other non-cash items (19 ) 33 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net (720 ) 764 Other assets 781 53 Accounts payable 3,130 (9 ) Accrued and other liabilities (2,687 ) (24 ) Cash flows (used for) provided by operating activities (262 ) 1,626 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from the sale of assets — 6 Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements (949 ) (221 ) Payments for acquired restaurants (3,969 ) (3,841 ) Advances on notes receivable — (150 ) Payments received on note receivable 12 — Cash flows used for investing activities (4,906 ) (4,206 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Proceeds from long-term debt 8,101 — Payments for debt issuance costs (35 ) (15 ) Payments on long-term debt and financing lease obligations — (137 ) Cash provided by (used for) financing activities 8,066 (152 ) Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 2,898 (2,732 ) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 6,086 12,440 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,984 $ 9,708





BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended (dollars in thousands) March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019 Net income attributable to shareholders $ 13,707 $ 82 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs 173 407 Net gain on disposal of equipment (477 ) (6 ) Stock-based compensation 137 83 Acquisition costs (62 ) 163 Pre-opening costs 25 — Severance 28 3 Gain on bargain purchase (14,364 ) — Tax adjustment (5 ) (112 ) Adjusted net income $ (838 ) $ 620 Basic adjusted net income per common share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.07 Diluted adjusted net income per common share $ (0.09 ) $ 0.07 Weighted average common share outstanding - basic 9,121 9,085 Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted 9,202 9,189 Net income $ 13,311 $ 82 Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs 173 407 Depreciation and amortization 1,045 264 Interest expense, net 76 17 Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment (477 ) (6 ) Stock-based compensation 137 83 Acquisition costs (62 ) 163 Pre-opening costs 25 — Severance 28 3 Gain on bargain purchase (14,364 ) Provision for income taxes (349 ) 17 Adjusted EBITDA $ (457 ) $ 1,030



