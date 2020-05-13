MINNEAPOLIS, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) (the “Company”), an innovating global owner and operator of restaurants, today reported financial results for the first fiscal quarter ended March 29, 2020.  Note: The First Quarter results were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic as well as federal and state level mandates requiring stores to convert to To-go only business.

First Quarter 2020 Highlights:

  • Company-owned Famous Dave’s same store net sales decreased 6.8%.
  • Prior to the closure of our dining rooms mid-March same store net sales increased 3.0%.
  • Franchise-operated same store net sales decreased 13.1%.
  • Prior to the closure of dining rooms, Famous Dave’s franchise-operated same store net sales decreased $2.0%.
  • Same store To-go sales increased 8.4% at Company-owned Famous Dave’s restaurants.
  • Closed the Granite City Food & Brewery acquisition on March 9, 2020.
  • Net Income of $13.7 million, driven by a one-time gain on the bargain purchase acquisition of Granite City restaurants.
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure was ($457,000).

Executive Comments

Jeff Crivello, CEO, commented, “During the first two periods of the quarter, we made big improvements to restaurant-level labor and food costs.  During the third period, we acquired 18 Granite City Food & Brewery restaurants, and shortly thereafter, were forced to comply with government mandated closures of all dining rooms.  As a result of the dining room closures, we made the heart-wrenching decision to furlough roughly 85% of our workforce and shift our focus to cash management and executing to-go only.  I couldn’t be prouder of the way the team came together and worked tirelessly to adapt.  We leveraged our deep off- premise knowledge pool and found new solutions for delivering great food to the communities we love. 

“We appreciate the landlords and vendors who have been flexible and compassionate as we all navigate these new waters.  Most of all, I appreciate our team members who continue to come to work in the restaurants each day. I am anxious to recall our furloughed employees as stores begin to open for full dine-in service across the U.S.  Sanitation has always been our top priority, and we have further evolved our protocols as dining rooms reopen.  We are hopeful that many of the lessons learned will be a positive factor for all our brands as we move forward.

“Throughout April we continued to improve our off-premise-only business model in all brands, and find all potential sources of revenue and efficiencies.”


Key Operating Metrics

       
   Three Months Ended
  March 29, 2020
  March 31, 2019
Restaurant count:      
Franchise-operated   95    117 
Company-owned   50    21 
Total   145    138 
Same store net restaurant sales %:      
Franchise-operated, domestic   (12.7)%   — %
Franchise-operated, international   (26.1)%   (28.0)%
Franchise-operated total   (13.1)%   (1.0)%
Company-owned   (6.8)%   1.3 %
Total   (12.3)%   (0.7)%
       
(in thousands, expect per share data)      
       
System-wide restaurant sales(1) $ 69,912  $ 82,739 
       
Net income attributable to shareholders $ 13,707  $ 82 
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders(2)   (838)   620 
       
Net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share $ 1.49  $ 0.01 
Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders, per diluted share(2)   (0.09)   0.07 
       
Adjusted EBITDA(2) $ (457) $ 1,030 


(1) System-wide restaurant sales include sales for all Company-owned and franchise-operated restaurants, as reported by franchisees. Restaurant sales for franchise-operated restaurants are not revenues of the Company and are not included in the Company’s consolidated financial statements.
(2) Adjusted net income (loss) from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures. A reconciliation of all non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.  See “Non-GAAP Reconciliation.”
  

First Quarter 2020 Review

Total revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was $23.5 million, up 65.4% from the first quarter of 2019. The increase in year-over-year restaurant net sales for the quarter ended March 29, 2020 was driven primarily by the addition of 13 Company-owned Famous Dave’s restaurants, 18 Granite City restaurants and a Clark Crew BBQ and Real Urban Barbecue restaurant. 

On a weighted basis, Company-owned Famous Dave’s same store net sales for our To-Go and Catering lines of business increased 8.4% and 0.1%, respectively, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 as compared to the prior year period, offset by a decrease in of 18.4% in net Dine-In sales due to the closure of in-store dining in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.   

Restaurant-level operating margin, as a percentage of restaurant net sales, for Company-owned restaurants was (2.0)% in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to (1.7)% in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. This decline in restaurant-level operating margin was primarily a result of acquisitions of new stores and the decline in same store sales in the first quarter of 2020.

General and administrative expenses for the quarter ended March 29, 2020 and March 31, 2019 represented approximately 12.9% and 17.7% of total revenues, respectively. While as a percentage of revenues general and administrative expenses decreased year over year, we incurred additional expenditures for acquisition costs and ongoing oversite of our new restaurants.

Net income attributable to shareholders was approximately $13.7 million, or $1.50 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2020 compared to $82,000, or $0.01 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019.  Adjusted net loss attributable to shareholders, a non-GAAP measure, was approximately $838,000, or $0.09 per share, compared to adjusted net income attributable to shareholders of approximately $620,000, or $0.07 per share, in the first quarter of fiscal 2019. A reconciliation between adjusted net income attributable to shareholders and its most directly comparable GAAP measure is included in the accompanying financial tables.

About BBQ Holdings

BBQ Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBQ) BBQ Holdings is a national restaurant company engaged in the ownership and operation of casual and fast dining restaurants.  As of May 13, 2020, BBQ Holdings had four brands with 145 overall locations in 33 states and three countries, including 50 company-owned and 95 franchise-operated restaurants. While BBQ Holdings continues to diversify its ownership in the restaurant community, it was founded with the principle of combining the “art and science” of barbecue to serve up the very best of the best to barbecue lovers everywhere. BBQ Holdings, through partnerships, has extended Travis Clark’s award-winning line of barbecue sauces, rubs and seasonings into the retail market. Along with a wide variety of BBQ favorites served at their BBQ restaurants, BBQ Holdings newest addition, Granite City Food and Brewery, offers award winning craft beer and a made-from-scratch, chef driven menu featuring contemporary American cuisine. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”), the Company uses non-GAAP measures including those indicated below. These non-GAAP measures exclude significant expenses and income that are required by GAAP to be recorded in the Company’s consolidated financial statements and are subject to inherent limitations. By providing non-GAAP measures, together with a reconciliation to the most comparable GAAP measure, the Company believes that it is enhancing investors’ understanding of the Company’s business and results of operations. These measures are not intended to be considered in isolation of, as substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. The non-GAAP measures presented may be different from the measures used by other companies. The Company urges investors to review the reconciliation of its non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, included in the accompanying financial tables.

Adjusted net income attributable to shareholders is net income attributable to shareholders, plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs, and the related tax impact. This number is divided by the weighted-average number of diluted shares of common stock outstanding during each period presented to arrive at adjusted net income, per share. Adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss), plus asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, settlement agreements, depreciation and amortization, interest expense, net, net (loss) gain on disposal of equipment, stock-based compensation, severance, acquisition costs and provision (benefit) for income taxes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including but not limited to statements regarding the timing of the Company’s restaurant openings, the timing of refreshes and the timing or success of refranchising plans, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, which may cause the Company’s actual results to differ materially from expected results. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in any forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectation will be attained. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectation include the impact of the COVID-19 virus pandemic, financial performance, restaurant industry conditions, execution of restaurant development and construction programs, franchisee performance, changes in local or national economic conditions, availability of financing, governmental approvals and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports.

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 (in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)

       
  Three Months Ended
  March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019
Revenue:      
Restaurant sales, net $ 20,318  $ 10,314 
Franchise royalty and fee revenue   2,524    3,204 
Franchisee national advertising fund contributions   282    409 
Licensing and other revenue   346    266 
Total revenue   23,470    14,193 
       
Costs and expenses:      
Food and beverage costs   6,754    3,360 
Labor and benefits costs   7,721    3,957 
Operating expenses   6,241    3,169 
Depreciation and amortization expenses   1,045    264 
General and administrative expenses   3,032    2,517 
National advertising fund expenses   282    409 
Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs, net   173    407 
Pre-opening expenses   25    — 
Gain on disposal of property, net   (477)   (6)
Total costs and expenses   24,796    14,077 
       
(Loss) income from operations   (1,326)   116 
       
Other income (expense):      
Interest expense   (210)   (71)
Interest income   134    54 
Gain on bargain purchase   14,364    — 
Total other income (expense)   14,288    (17)
       
Income before income taxes   12,962    99 
       
Income tax benefit (expense)   349    (17)
       
Net income    13,311    82 
Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest   396    — 
Net income attributable to shareholders $ 13,707  $ 82 
       
       
Income per common share:      
Basic net income per share attributable to shareholders $ 1.50  $ 0.01 
Diluted net income per share attributable to shareholders $ 1.49  $ 0.01 
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic   9,121    9,085 
Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted   9,202    9,189 
         


BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
OPERATING RESULTS
(unaudited)

    
 Three Months Ended
 March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019
Food and beverage costs(1) 33.2 %  32.6 %
Labor and benefits costs(1) 38.0 %  38.4 %
Operating expenses(1) 30.7 %  30.7 %
Restaurant level operating margin(1)(3)  (2.0)%  (1.7)%
Depreciation and amortization expenses(2) 4.5 %  1.9 %
General and administrative expenses(2) 12.9 %  17.7 %
(Loss) income from operations(2) (5.6)%  0.8 %


(1) As a percentage of restaurant sales, net
(2)As a percentage of total revenue
(3)Restaurant level margins are equal to restaurant sales, net, less restaurant level food and beverage costs, labor and benefit costs, and operating expenses.
  

     

BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

       
ASSETS      
Current assets:  March 29, 2020 December 29, 2019
Cash and cash equivalents $ 8,013  $ 5,325 
Restricted cash   971    761 
Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $176,000 and $132,000, respectively   5,099    4,379 
Inventories   2,434    1,346 
Prepaid income taxes and income taxes receivable   264    264 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets   1,210    1,356 
Assets held for sale   2,842    2,842 
Total current assets    20,833    16,273 
       
Property, equipment and leasehold improvements, net   37,466    19,756 
       
Other assets:      
Operating lease right-of-use assets   71,930    25,962 
Goodwill   690    640 
Intangible assets, net   10,458    2,213 
Deferred tax asset, net   1,610    6,646 
Other assets   1,590    1,591 
  $ 144,577  $ 73,081 
       
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
       
Current liabilities:       
Accounts payable $ 7,097  $ 3,967 
Current portion of lease liabilities   6,989    4,230 
Current portion of long-term debt and financing lease obligations   2,020    616 
Accrued compensation and benefits   1,360    2,694 
Other current liabilities   8,217    4,975 
Total current liabilities   25,683    16,482 
       
Long-term liabilities:      
Lease liabilities, less current portion   69,505    26,957 
Long-term debt, less current portion   12,922    6,258 
Other liabilities   1,245    1,610 
Total liabilities   109,355    51,307 
       
Shareholders’ equity:       
Common stock, $.01 par value, 100,000 shares authorized, 9,282 and 9,272 shares issued and outstanding at March 29, 2020 and December 29, 2019, respectively   93    93 
Additional paid-in capital   7,993    7,856 
Retained earnings   28,130    14,423 
Total shareholders’ equity   36,216    22,372 
Non-controlling interest   (994)   (598)
Total equity   35,222    21,774 
  $ 144,577  $ 73,081 
         


BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
 (in thousands)
(unaudited)

       
  Three Months Ended
  March 29, 2020 March 31, 2019
Cash flows from operating activities:      
Net income $ 13,311  $ 82 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash flows provided by operations:      
Depreciation and amortization   1,045    264 
Stock-based compensation   137    83 
Net gain on disposal   (477)   (6)
Asset impairment, estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs (gain), net   —    386 
Gain on bargain purchase   (14,364)   — 
Deferred income taxes   (399)   — 
Other non-cash items   (19)   33 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:      
Accounts receivable, net   (720)   764 
Other assets   781    53 
Accounts payable   3,130    (9)
Accrued and other liabilities   (2,687)   (24)
Cash flows (used for) provided by operating activities   (262)   1,626 
       
Cash flows from investing activities:      
Proceeds from the sale of assets   —    6 
Purchases of property, equipment and leasehold improvements   (949)   (221)
Payments for acquired restaurants   (3,969)   (3,841)
Advances on notes receivable   —    (150)
Payments received on note receivable   12    — 
Cash flows used for investing activities   (4,906)   (4,206)
       
Cash flows from financing activities:      
Proceeds from long-term debt   8,101    — 
Payments for debt issuance costs   (35)   (15)
Payments on long-term debt and financing lease obligations   —    (137)
Cash provided by (used for) financing activities   8,066    (152)
       
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash   2,898    (2,732)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period   6,086    12,440 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 8,984  $ 9,708 
         


BBQ HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)

       
   Three Months Ended
(dollars in thousands)  March 29, 2020  March 31, 2019
Net income attributable to shareholders $ 13,707  $ 82 
Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs   173    407 
Net gain on disposal of equipment   (477)   (6)
Stock-based compensation   137    83 
Acquisition costs   (62)   163 
Pre-opening costs   25    — 
Severance   28    3 
Gain on bargain purchase   (14,364)   — 
Tax adjustment   (5)   (112)
Adjusted net income $ (838) $ 620 
Basic adjusted net income per common share $ (0.09) $ 0.07 
Diluted adjusted net income per common share $ (0.09) $ 0.07 
       
Weighted average common share outstanding - basic   9,121    9,085 
Weighted average common share outstanding - diluted   9,202    9,189 
       
Net income $ 13,311  $ 82 
Asset impairment and estimated lease termination charges and other closing costs   173    407 
Depreciation and amortization   1,045    264 
Interest expense, net   76    17 
Net (gain) loss on disposal of equipment   (477)   (6)
Stock-based compensation   137    83 
Acquisition costs   (62)   163 
Pre-opening costs   25    — 
Severance   28    3 
Gain on bargain purchase   (14,364)   
Provision for income taxes   (349)   17 
Adjusted EBITDA $ (457) $ 1,030 

 