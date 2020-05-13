AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Molecular Templates, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTEM, “Molecular Templates” or “MTEM”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of the company’s proprietary engineered toxin bodies (ETBs), which are differentiated, targeted, biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that management will participate in the Bank of America Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference and the UBS Virtual Healthcare Conference.



Bank of America Securities Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: May 14 UBS Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: May 18 Presentation Time: 9:10am Eastern Time Webcast: Click here for webcast

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates is a clinical-stage company focused on the discovery and development of targeted biologic therapeutics. Molecular Templates’ proprietary drug platform technology, known as engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs, leverages the resident biology of a genetically engineered form of Shiga-like Toxin A subunit to create novel therapies with potent and differentiated mechanisms of action for cancer and other serious diseases.

