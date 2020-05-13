New York, NY, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Instagram’s user base continues to climb, reaching 1 billion users in 2018. Instagram sponsored posts are steadily rising, with 6.1 million total sponsored posts expected by 2020. And, the Instagram influencer market has swelled, approaching $2.3 billion by 2020.

No doubt, Instagram presents marketers one of the ripest channels for influencer marketing. Many top brands are running Instagram influencer marketing campaigns—89% of marketers list Instagram as the most important influencer marketing channel. But who are they working with?

There may be hundreds of thousands, if not, millions of top Instagram influencers across practically any category imaginable. While factoring in the niche appropriate for your brand’s campaign is important, it’s worth knowing the top Instagram influencers across the board. These Instagram stars take the meaning of sensational to new heights, partnering with major brands to work on creative and impactful influencer marketing initiatives.

We had a chance to chat with entrepreneurs that are poised to disrupt their industry.

Jorge Pelayo - @iamjorgepelayo

Jorge Pelayo is a half Cuban and Puerto Rican American who went from serving breadsticks to building a successful business. After seeing challenges growing up he made a commitment to become a young millionaire. He has built a team of over 3,500 licensed Agents across the United States that does 8 figures in sales annually. He is a Chairman Council with PHP Agency Inc. His agency has helped over 50,000 clients protect themselves and plan for their futures. He focuses on teaching aspiring entrepreneurs on how to build their own businesses. As a business coach, he’s helped several people cross six figures and more.

Aside from helping clients and agents, he loves helping people. His first mission was to Haiti with an organization called, Hearts for Haiti. He saw first hand the need that exists in the world and decided he wanted to dedicate his life to serving people. His passions are family, salsa dancing, whiskey, wine, food, chess, movies, and traveling. He is in the process of writing his first book so stay tuned. His hobby is real estate development and has recently built his first few properties from the ground up. He speaks on leadership, sales, organizational management, and personal transformation and recently shared the stage with Kobe Bryant, George Bush, Billy Bean, Jordan Peterson, and Patrick Bet-David at the 2019 PHP Convention.

Douglas Lusted, CEO of AdStash



A successful Canadian tech entrepreneur, Douglas Lusted has been transforming offline advertising with new innovative products for the better part of the last decade. He is the CEO of AdStash, a free platform that is generating thousands of brick & mortar venues additional revenue by monetizing their digital screens/signs with advertising. Douglas also previously co-founded LINKETT, which landed him on Forbes 30 under 30 list at the age of 21 as well as on Entrepreneur.com’s 27 under 27 list. info@adstash.com



Dillon Breslin, CEO of ROUND2



Among the newest wave of tech entrepreneurs, Breslin found a way to enter the 90B dollar a year sporting goods industry by proprietarily ranking sports gear and equipment, individualizing each athlete's search. ROUND2, the marketplace he co-founded in 2018, has already received recognition from top tech accelerators like Capital Innovators and the Oklahoma City Thunder Launchpad.

One of the hottest sports tech startups is ROUND2. Founded by Dillon Breslin and former MLB draft pick Brian Fletcher, ROUND2’s sporting goods marketplace uses AI and automation to rank gear and equipment, customizing every search for each athlete. ROUND2 is a portfolio company of Capital Innovators, a top tech accelerator and looking to rapidly expand in 2020 and beyond.

Shazir Mucklai, CEO of Imperium Group



Shazir Mucklai, a 23-year old, Goldman Sachs alum, who took investment banking and private equity and coupled it with an act for public relations. Shazir first debuted his book on Amazon when he was 16 and went on to become the youngest writer for Forbes at 17 and has generated over 8 million unique views on publications he has written for. Mucklai now represents over 200 celebrities, brands, and media production houses and is an award-winning influencer, an activist investor, a former analyst at Goldman Sachs and is currently in law school while growing his public relations digital arbitrage firm.

