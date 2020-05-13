At the close of business on 13 May 2020, Morten Opstad, chair of the board of IDEX Biometrics ASA, held the following voting rights in IDEX, for the purpose of the extraordinary general meeting on 15 May 2020:

Total 178,118,810 shares or 24.81% of the share capital and votes, consisting of the following:

Proxy to represent and vote for 111,730,411 shares or 15.56% of the share capital, including shares held by Mr Opstad and close relations.

Proxy with voting instructions for 66,388,399 shares or 9.25% of the share capital.

