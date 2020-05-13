Maintains strong balance sheet with EUR 18.5 million (USD 20.3 million) in cash as of March 31, 2020

Signs exclusive worldwide distribution agreement with Exact Imaging to combine their innovative micro-ultrasound technology with Focal One to offer an end-to-end focal therapy solution for the diagnosis and management of prostate cancer

Announces strategic refocusing of future development programs towards high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and related growth opportunities

Company to host a conference call tomorrow, May 14 at 8:30 am EDT

LYON, France, May 13, 2020 -- EDAP TMS SA (Nasdaq: EDAP) (the “Company”), the global leader in robotic energy based therapies, announced today financial results for the first quarter of 2020 and provided an update on strategic and operational developments.

Marc Oczachowski, EDAP's Chief Executive Officer, said: “Through the first months of 2020, we continued to advance toward our goal of becoming the leading developer of therapeutic ultrasound solutions in urology while also implementing strategic initiatives intended to provide a superior customer offering and drive long-term growth. We are very pleased to have announced a global exclusive distribution agreement with Exact Imaging, a leading innovator in advanced ultrasound technologies. In addition to representing a real advancement in the precise and reliable diagnosis of lesions within the prostate, their ExactVu™ product and its unique micro-ultrasound technology perfectly complements our state-of-the-art Focal One therapeutic offering. By combining these, EDAP is the first and only company to offer urologists a complete end-to-end solution from diagnosis through treatment in the modern management of prostate cancer.

“Regarding our first quarter results, we expected and did experience a deceleration in both procedure volumes and new system sales as hospitals around the world worked to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. However, we are seeing early signs that certain markets are returning to a more normalized business environment, an indication that prostate cancer procedures that had been previously delayed will now resume. As far as system sales, Focal One represents a significant capital outlay for a hospital and as a result, hospitals have been postponing significant technology investments during the COVID outbreak. We strongly believe that many of these sales will ultimately be completed this year. In the meantime, we have continued to grow our pipeline of projects and leads during the worst of the pandemic.

“After an extensive review of our different businesses, including HIFU, Distribution and ESWL, we have decided to strengthen and refocus our development efforts towards HIFU for both prostate applications and beyond. As a part of this initiative, we will be revisiting our lithotripsy R&D investment strategy (to include discontinuation of Endo-UP platform). Based on recent trends, we believe it is important to shift and narrow our R&D focus and marketing towards HIFU and Distribution, as these have shown strong growth and have the potential for future growth and contribution. Importantly, our Lithotripsy business generates significant and steady cash flow for the company that can finance future HIFU development, and we intend to sustain this cash flow by continuing to sell and support our state of the art Sonolith range of devices. But given the opportunities in HIFU that are in front of us, and our technology leadership position, we believe now is the right time to pivot more fully toward that business and to accelerate HIFU expansion,” Mr. Oczachowski concluded.

First Quarter 2020 Results

Total revenue for the first quarter 2020 was EUR 7.6 million (USD 8.4 million), a 24.9% decrease compared to EUR 10.1 million (USD 11.5 million) for the first quarter of 2019. First quarter 2020 revenue reflects the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on both procedure volumes and equipment sales.

Total revenue in the HIFU business for the first quarter 2020 was EUR 1.9 million (USD 2.1 million), a 50.2 % decrease compared to EUR 3.9 million (USD 4.4 million) for the first quarter of 2019. The year-over-year decline was due to no Focal One units sold during the first quarter of 2020 compared to four sold in the year ago period.

For the three months ended March 31, 2020, total revenue for the UDS division was EUR 5.7 million (USD 6.3 million), a 9.2 % decrease compared to EUR 6.3 million (USD 7.1 million) during the year-ago period.

Gross profit for the first quarter 2020 was EUR 3.1 million (USD 3.4 million), compared to EUR 4.9 million (USD 5.5 million) for the year-ago period. Gross profit margin on net sales was 40.2% in the first quarter of 2020, compared to 48.0% in the year-ago period. The decline in gross profit year-over-year was due to in part to lower sales in HIFU business as compared to the year-ago period.

Operating expenses were EUR 4.5 million (USD 5.0 million) for the first quarter of 2020, compared to EUR 4.7 million (USD 5.3 million) for the same period in 2019.

Operating loss for the first quarter of 2020 was EUR 1.5 million (USD 1.6 million), compared to an operating profit of EUR 0.2 million (USD 0.2 million) in the first quarter of 2019. The financial impact related to discontinuation of R&D lithotripsy programs is under evaluation and will be reflected in the future quarters.

Net loss for the first quarter of 2020 was EUR 1.3 million (USD 1.4 million), or EUR (0.04) per diluted share, as compared to net income of EUR 0.3 million (USD 0.4 million), or EUR 0.01 per diluted share in the year-ago period.

As of March 31, 2020, the Company recorded a strong cash position of EUR 18.5 million (USD 20.3 million).

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars, except per share data)

Three Months Ended : Three Months Ended : March 31,

2020

Euros



March 31,

2019

Euros March 31,

2020

$US March 31,

2019

$US Sales of medical equipment



Net Sales of RPP and Leases 4,125



1,255 6,546



1,371 4,551



1,385 7,432



1,556 Sales of spare parts, supplies and

Services



2,228



2,215



2,458



2,515 TOTAL NET SALES 7,608 10,131 8,394 11,503 Other revenues 2 - 2 - TOTAL REVENUES 7,610 10,131 8,295 11,503 Cost of sales (4,548) (5,266) (5,018) (5,979) GROSS PROFIT 3,062 4,865 3,378 5,523 Research & development expenses (1,042) (1,013) (1,150) (1,150) S, G & A expenses (3,480) (3,644) (3,839) (4,137) Total operating expenses (4,522) (4.657) (4,989) (5,287) OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS) (1,460) 208 (1,611) 236 Interest (expense) income, net (20) (31) (22) (35) Currency exchange gains (loss), net 289 265 319 301 INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE TAXES AND MINORITY INTEREST (1,191) 443 (1,315) 503 Income tax (expense) credit (116) (115) (128) (131) NET INCOME (LOSS)



(1,308) 328 (1,443) 372



Earning per share – Basic (0.04) 0.01 (0.05) 0.01 Average number of shares used in computation of EPS 29,141,566 28,997,866 29,141,566 28,997,866 Earning per share – Diluted (0.04) 0.01 (0.05) 0.01 Average number of shares used in computation of EPS for positive net income



29,141,566 29,656,133 29,141,566 29,656,133

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the 2020 average three months’ noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1033 USD, and 2019 average three months noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1353 USD



EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS HIGHLIGHTS

(Amounts in thousands of Euros and U.S. Dollars)

Mar. 31,

2020

Euros Dec. 31,

2019

Euros Mar. 31,

2020

$US Dec. 31,

2019

$US Cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments 18,450 20,886 20,323 23,449 Total current assets 39,188 42,097 43,168 47,263 Total current liabilities 16,664 17,493 18,356 19,640 Shareholders’ Equity 25,896 27,359 28,526 30,716

NOTE: Translated for convenience of the reader to U.S. dollars at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1016 USD, on March 31, 2020 and at the noon buying rate of 1 Euro = 1.1227 USD, on December 31, 2019

EDAP TMS S.A.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS BY DIVISION

THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2020

(Amounts in thousands of Euros)





HIFU Division



UDS Division



Reconciling Items

Total After Consolidation



Sales of goods



578



3,547



4,125 Sales of RPPs & Leases 924 331 1,255 Sales of spare parts & services 421 1,808 2,228 TOTAL NET SALES



1,922 5,686 7,608 Other revenues



2 - 2 TOTAL REVENUES 1,924 5,686 7,610 GROSS PROFIT

(% of Total Revenues) 783 40.7% 2,279 40.1% 3,062 40.2% Research & Development (543) (499) (1,042) Total SG&A plus depreciation (1,262) (1,820) (397) (3,479)



OPERATING PROFIT (LOSS)



(1,023)



(39)



(397)



(1,460)

