Thus, the growth rate in the global sports nutrition market is attributed to not just sportspersons, but to casual athletes and dieters as well, who are joining the general health and wellness movement. Indulgence buying and product knowledge are the key factors driving growth.

- By type, sports nutritional supplements occupied a major share, due to the increased regularized usage of sports nutrition products by sportspersons in the form of supplements. The growing preference for personalized nutrition is one of the key market trends, which may further stimulate market growth.



Key Market Trends

Increasing Demand For Sports Drink



Sports drinks market is a lifestyle-driven market. The increasing concerns about physical well-being and leading a healthy lifestyle is a major growth driver for the sports drink market. Also, the increasing fitness trend across the globe is further expected to drive the sales of sports drinks. With the growing popularity of fitness programs due to increased emphasis on leading a healthy lifestyle, the consumption of sports drinks is observed to rise substantially, as it helps in rehydrating the body. Moreover, in recent years, health clubs and fitness centers have witnessed consistent growth, due to an increase in health concerns and changes in lifestyle. The rise in health awareness and the need for adequate nutritional content in food have also fostered the demand for sports nutrition products.



Asia Pacific is the Fastest Growing Market



Strong fitness culture across countries such as China, Japan, and Australia and the wide availability of sports nutrition products, with a plethora of brands on the market and constant new product launches, are some of the factors contributing towards increasing the market for sports nutrition products across the Asia Pacific. Additionally, increasing dependency on social media marks a significant attribute in the success of sports nutrition brands, with the use of social media channels including Instagram and Facebook, as well as brand ambassadors having a strong influence on sales. Furthermore, increasing government efforts to educate consumers on the importance of fitness is further adding to the overall revenues in the Asia Pacific sports nutrition market. In this regard, in 2016, the Chinese government introduced, the National Fitness Programme, encouraging consumers to take part in various sporting activities being held throughout the country, such as marathons, which in turn boosting the sports nutrition market in the region.



Competitive Landscape

Global sports nutrition market is highly competitive and remained fragmented with the presence of various international as well as domestic players. Though there are many local players existing in the global sports nutrition market, brand value, high distribution network, and the demand for clean label products gives the global players an upper edge over the regional players. Major players in the global sports nutrition market are, Glanbia plc, PepsiCo, Inc., MusclePharm Corporation, The Coca-Cola Company, Clif Bar & Compan, Multipower and others.



