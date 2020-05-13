SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atreca, Inc. (Atreca) (NASDAQ: BCEL), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapeutics generated through a unique discovery platform based on interrogation of the active human immune response, today announced that a trial in progress poster will be presented at the American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) 2020 Virtual Scientific Program being held from May 29 to May 31, 2020. The poster will describe the design of the company’s ongoing Phase 1b first-in-human clinical trial evaluating ATRC-101 in patients with select solid tumor cancers.



Details of Atreca’s poster presentation:

Abstract Title: First-in-human Phase 1b study of ATRC-101, an engineered version of a patient-derived antibody targeting a tumor-restricted ribonucleoprotein complex.

Session Title: Developmental Therapeutics – Immunotherapy

The abstract can be found on the ASCO website and the poster will be made available on the company’s website once the virtual program begins on Friday, May 29 at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

About ATRC-101

ATRC-101 is a monoclonal antibody derived from an antibody identified using Atreca’s discovery platform. ATRC-101 is believed to function through Driver Antigen Engagement, a novel mechanism of action in oncology. This mechanism involves systemic delivery of an antibody that has been shown in preclinical models to engage the innate immune system, cause remodeling of the tumor microenvironment and drive T cell-mediated destruction of tumor cells. Atreca has identified the target of ATRC-101 as a ribonucleoprotein (RNP) complex. Underlining the rationale for human testing, ATRC-101 has demonstrated robust anti-tumor activity as a single agent in multiple preclinical syngeneic tumor models, including one model in which PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors typically display limited activity. Further, ATRC-101 has been shown to react in vitro with a majority of human ovarian, non-small cell lung, colorectal, breast cancers and acral melanoma samples from multiple patients.

About Atreca, Inc.

Atreca is a biopharmaceutical company developing novel antibody-based cancer immunotherapeutics generated by its differentiated discovery platform. Atreca’s platform allows access to an unexplored landscape in oncology through the identification of unique antibody-target pairs generated by the human immune system during an active immune response against tumor. These antibodies provide the basis for first-in-class therapeutic candidates, such as lead product candidate ATRC-101. A Phase 1b study evaluating ATRC-101 in multiple solid tumor cancers is currently enrolling patients. For more information on Atreca, please visit www.atreca.com .

