CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2020 (the “Meeting”). A total of 38,320,304 common shares, representing 85.0% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.



Matter Voted Upon

Outcome

of Vote Votes

For Votes

Withheld 1. The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed: George Chow Passed 37,048,141

(99.48%) 194,422

(0.52%) Glenn Dagenais Passed 36,456,439

(97.89%) 786,124

(2.11%) Daniel Halyk Passed 36,951,802

(99.22%) 290,761

(0.78%) Greg Melchin Passed 36,737,608

(98.64%) 504,955

(1.36%) Bruce Pachkowski Passed 36,340,456

(97.58%) 902,107

(2.42%) Andrew Wiswell Passed 36,020,493

(96.72%) 1,222,070

(3.28%) 2. The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders. Passed 37,917,010

(98.95%) 403,294,912

(1.05%)