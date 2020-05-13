CALGARY, Alberta, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Total Energy Services Inc. (“Total Energy” or the “Company”) (TSX:TOT) announces that the following matters were voted upon at the Company’s annual meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2020 (the “Meeting”). A total of 38,320,304 common shares, representing 85.0% of Total Energy’s issued and outstanding shares as at the Record Date for the Meeting, were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting.
|Matter Voted Upon
|Outcome
of Vote
|Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|1.
|The election of the following nominees as directors of the Company for the ensuing year or until their successors are elected or appointed:
|George Chow
|Passed
|37,048,141
(99.48%)
|194,422
(0.52%)
|Glenn Dagenais
|Passed
|36,456,439
(97.89%)
|786,124
(2.11%)
|Daniel Halyk
|Passed
|36,951,802
(99.22%)
|290,761
(0.78%)
|Greg Melchin
|Passed
|36,737,608
(98.64%)
|504,955
(1.36%)
|Bruce Pachkowski
|Passed
|36,340,456
(97.58%)
|902,107
(2.42%)
|Andrew Wiswell
|Passed
|36,020,493
(96.72%)
|1,222,070
(3.28%)
|2.
|The appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company to hold office until the close of the next annual meeting of shareholders.
|Passed
|37,917,010
(98.95%)
|403,294,912
(1.05%)
For further information, please contact Cam Danyluk, Vice-President Legal and General Counsel at (403) 216-3939 or by e-mail at: investorrelations@totalenergy.ca or visit our website at www.totalenergy.ca.
Total Energy Services Inc.
Calgary, Alberta, CANADA
