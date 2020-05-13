New York, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global surgical microscopes market is expected to reach USD 2.00 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Growing demand for surgeries across the globe is expected to drive the market demand for surgical microscopes. Surgery, a basic component of health care systems, is used in treating a wide range of diseases to improve human health. Surgeries are necessary for everyone ranging from infants with congenital abnormalities to the aged with cataracts. Often, it is an element of curative care like cancer, along with the treatment of chronic diseases, including osteoarthritis.
Rise in the geriatric population is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It has been estimated that by 2050 approximately 16.0% of the global population will be aged more than 65 years, which expected to increase fivefold since 1950. Forecasts from the World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations (UN), and the EU commission all indicate aging as a significant challenge for society, which demands concentrated efforts to meet the requirements of the elderly.
Several efforts are being made to increase the scope of surgical services including the World Bank's Disease Control Priorities project and the World Health Organization's (WHO) Emergency & Essential Surgical Care program, which encourage the deployment of essential packages of interventions at district hospitals in Low and Middle-Income Countries (LMICs).
COVID-19 Impact
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic highlights the significance of an attentive utilization of human and financial resources, which are vital in healthcare. It is important to ascertain the ability of specialized professionals and surgeons to function through the pandemic. A conscious effort is required for minimizing the spread of infection, and a high mortality rate across the globe would be detrimental. All suspected or known COVID-19-positive patients needing surgical intervention must be treated as positive to reduce the infection rate. Surgical microscopes would play a significant role in the identification of lung diseases, which may be owing to COID-19
Further key findings from the report suggest
For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global surgical microscopes market on the basis of product type, application, end-user, and region:
Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2017-2027)
