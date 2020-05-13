MONTREAL, May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPL Plastics Inc. (“IPLP” or the “Company”) (TSX: IPLP) today announced that Chief Financial Officer, Pat Dalton, is leaving the Company and resigning from the Board of Directors, effective immediately to pursue other business opportunities.



“On behalf of the IPLP team, I would like to thank Pat for all of his contributions over the last eight years” said Alan Walsh, Chief Executive Officer. “We wish him much success in his future pursuits.”

A search for Mr. Dalton’s replacement is underway. During such time, Alan Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, will oversee the Company’s financial responsibilities as Interim Chief Financial Officer supported by a robust Finance and Risk Management team.

About IPLP

IPLP is a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider primarily in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environmental end-markets operating in Canada, the U.S, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, China and Mexico. IPLP employs approximately 2,000 people and has corporate offices in Montreal and Dublin. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.iplglobal.com .

Investor Enquiries

Contact

Paul Meade, Head of Investor Relations, +353 87 0655368